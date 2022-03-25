Emefiele: CBN’s interventions, policies yielding results

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has again defended the bank’s various development finance initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy from oil. He stated that the positive outcomes of the interventions, so far, justified the apex bank’s approach. He stated this at the opening of the 32nd Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors, in Akure, yesterday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently advised the CBN to scale back its credit intervention programmes as they are likely to cause market distortions in the long run. But responding to the IMF’s advice while reading the communiqué of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, on Monday, Emefiele said the banking sector regulator would continue its development finance interventions to support the growth of the economy.

The CBN Governor reiterated his stance in his address at the seminar, stressing that he was determined to ensure that the apex bank achieved its goals of helping to boost local production and ending the nation’s dependence on crude oil. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate at the CBN, Mr. Edward Adamu, Emefiele commended the management of the Corporate Communications department of the bank for choosing, “Exchange rate management and economic diversification in Nigeria: The ‘PAVE (Produce, Add Value and Export)’ option,” as the theme of the seminar. He noted that when he assumed office in June 2014, the post Global Economic and Financial Crisis triggered acute capital flow reversals, especially in emerging markets like Nigeria, leading to the country’s external reserves falling from a peak of $62 billion in 2008 to $37 billion, while the sharp drop in crude oil prices, resulted in the nation experiencing a significant drop in monthly foreign earnings from about $3.2 billion to less than $1.0billion.

He said: “These adverse conditions eventually plunged the economy into a recession for the first time in about a quarter of a century. The media space was suffused with news about the depletion of the country’s foreign reserves and the depreciation of the naira.

“That tough period called for bold and innovative decisions to be taken and we did not shy away from doing what we considered to be in the best interest of our beloved country.” According to Emefiele, to arrest various challenges confronting the economy such as the drop in the supply of foreign exchange and inflationary pressures, the CBN had to introduce some policy measures. He said: “Towards containing inflation and cushioning the impact of the drop in the supply of foreign exchange in the economy, not only did we tighten the monetary policy stance over a period; we also introduced demand management approaches to conserve our reserves and support the domestic production of certain goods. “The bank encouraged manufacturers to consider local options in sourcing for raw materials by restricting access to FX on some items. Four of these items alone, at the time, constituted over N1 trillion of the country’s annual import bills. In addition to these measures, the bank also established an Investors and Exporters Window (I&E) to allow for purchase and sale of FX at prevailing market rates.”

