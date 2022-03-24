News

Emefiele: CBN’s interventions, policies yielding results

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem and Abdulwahab Isa, Akure Comment(0)

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has again defended the bank’s various development finance initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy from oil.

He stated that the positive outcomes of the interventions, so far, justified the apex bank’s approach.

He stated this at the opening of the 32nd Seminar for Finance Correspondents and Business Editors, in Akure, Thursday.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently advised the CBN to scale back its credit intervention programmes as they are likely to cause market distortions in the long run.

But responding to the IMF’s advice while reading the communiqué of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, on Monday, Emefiele said the banking sector regulator would continue its development finance interventions to support the growth of the economy.

The CBN Governor reiterated his stance in his address at the seminar, stressing that he was determined to ensure that the apex bank achieved its goals of helping to boost local production and ending the nation’s dependence on crude oil.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services Directorate at the CBN, Mr. Edward Adamu, Emefiele commended the management of the Corporate Communications department of the bank for choosing, “Exchange rate management and economic diversification in Nigeria: The ‘PAVE (Produce, Add Value and Export)’ option,” as the theme of the seminar.

 

