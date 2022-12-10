News

Emefiele charges banks on promotion of non-oil exports

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has charged the country’s lenders to help bring about the required infrastructure and services that are critical to boosting non-oil exports. He stated this in his speech at the opening of the 2022 Bankers’ Committee Retreat in Lagos yesterday.

The CBN governor, who said that the 2022 Retreat, with the theme, “Increasing the Productive Base of the Nigerian Economy and Non-Oil Export Revenues,” was convened to focus on the development of the local manufacturing industry and non-oil sectors, as well as on how to enhance the sector’s capacity to generate foreign exchange inflows, noted that the concentration on the promotion of non-oil exports is even more relevant at this time given the global economic turmoil which is negatively impacting many countries.

He said: “In order to contribute to national development and economic growth, the Bankers’ Committee must recognise the critical role of the financial system in accelerating the development of the productive base of the economy. We must play our productive parts to engender the necessary infrastructure and services that are critical to boost non-oil exports.” Noting that the programmes and initiatives of the Bankers’ Committee have over the years contributed significantly to the nation’s economic growth, Emefiele said that the 2022 Bankers’ Committee Retreat provides the banking industry with the opportunity to review the progress and impact of implementation of the RT200 programme, the initiative launched by the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee in February, with the objective of raising $200 billion in non-oil export earnings over the next 3-5 years.

Emefiele said this year’s edition (the 13th) of the Retreat also gives banks’ the opportunity “to re-examine their support for other government programmes to promote non-oil export and to identify specific implementable actions by the financial system to enhance foreign exchange revenues. In his remarks at the event, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked the management of the CBN and bank Chief Executive Officers for the support that the State has received from the Bankers’ Committee for some of its key infrastructural projects such as the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (the Blue Line and Red Line).

 

