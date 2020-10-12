Sports

Emefiele charges players as Ogunsakins shine at CBN JTT

Ogunsakin brothers, Seyi and Seun, were the cynosure of all eyes as the final of the 2020 Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Tournament (JTT) ended in Lagos on Sunday. Seyi who is younger defeated David Edwards 6-4, 4-love retired to win the U-12 category.

 

His elder brother Seun walloped Muhammed Idris until he retired when the tie stood at 8-2. In the boys U-16 David Ekpeyong beats Joshua Maxwell 9-1 while Mary Udoffa wallopped Blessing Otu 9-0 in the girls category. Nene Yakubu defeated Amarachi Ezeh 9-2 in the U-14 girls category.

 

 

However, Emefiele who was represented by the new Acting Director Corporate Communication Department of the CBN Osita Nwanisobi said the junior tournament was set up as the grooming ground for the teenage talents and nurturing of champions in age grde competitions.

 

“For 14 consecutive years, the CBN has supported the junuior tennis tournament in Nigeria and through the years we have witnessed the arrays of stars some of which have attained great feats in the game,” the CBN boss said.

 

“The role of sports in youth development cannot be emphasised. Sports provides avenue to engage young people positively and by so doing curb delinquency

