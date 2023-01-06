Emefiele: Coalition alleges plot to attack CBN HQ

The Coalition of National Interest Defenders has claimed it has uncovered a plot to attack the Abuja headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the convener, Tochukwu Ohazuruike, alleged that the plot was being coordinated by people opposed to the CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele’s policies.

He said: “Our intelligence shows that they also plan to head to foreign missions and rent street urchins to attack the CBN headquarters all in a bid to continue phase two of their failed plot to smear and frame him with the aborted terrorism charge.

“There have been sponsored protests against the CBN governor with posters and banners putting his face together with the late (Abubakar) Shekau of Boko Haram and making unfounded allegations of terrorism against him. “There are also hurriedly scheduled protests including the ones from Transparency Africa and League of Professionals for Good Governance and Accountability.” According to him, those behind the plot are not comfortable with the latest review of the apex bank’s withdrawal policy.

The group said: “One would have also believed that the Department of State Services (DSS) would have supported and promoted this cash limit policy since kidnapping for ransom and activities of bandits who demand levies from whole villages, farmers and other Nigerians can now be quickly put out of business. “But they are insistent on stopping this policy solely for political purposes yet (they) have not proffered any solutions to these challenges of national security.” Ohazuruike described the allegation of diverting N89 trillion stamp duties against Emefiele as “baseless”. “It is also electronically transferred to the relevant government account and can easily be traced,” he added.

