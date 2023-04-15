Emefiele commits to ensuring banking industry safety, stability

Smarting from likely contagion effects of the collapse of two foreign banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will continue to ensure the safety and stability of the banking industry. Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who gave this assurance yesterday on the sidelines of the ongoing World Bank/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington D.C., maintained it would also continue to focus extensively on bringing down inflation. Nigeria’s inflation was 21.9 per cent last February. He said: “So, the focus remains that monetary policy authorities must continue to focus on inflation so as to continue to bring it down. While monetary authorities are doing their work, to bring down inflation, they must also keep their eyes on banking systems’ stability, through monitoring, supervision, and regulatory frameworks and the rest of them.” On the fiscal, he said because of the limited fiscal space, the IMF insisted that countries need to reduce their spending. But in the case of Nigeria, he said if the country wants to spend, revenue must be raised. “I think it’s important that you must raise revenue and not get yourself constrained in an environment where there is no debt, where financial market conditions are very tight and very limited, and where interest rates are high and could create a lot of burden for economies. Hence, the only option for fiscal in this case, is to expand the revenue base so as to be able to spend,” he explained. Besides, the CBN gov-ernor noted that the rise in global debt is causing a funding squeeze, making multilateral organisations to have restraint in lending to countries in need of loans. “Even the IMF itself also talked about the fact that even the debt portfolios and lending portfolios have reached all-time highs,” he stated. “In two decades, this is the highest level of debt portfolio that the IMF has seen in its books and unfortunately warning that they may not be in a position to do much for countries that really require more to be able to restructure the balance sheet and then keep going on.” Emefiele, however, noted that the IMF commendation and projections of Nigeria are a testament to the impacts and policies undertaken by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN. “We are delighted that even in Sub-Saharan Africa, the growth levels in Nigeria, even though by our assessment is still sub-optimal, that Nigeria among all the countries in Africa, growth should be retained at 3.2 per cent,” he said. “This gladdens our hearts. It means we are doing certain things that are correct, and we’ll continue to do those things that are right. He noted that the focus of the meetings was to return Nigeria and the global economy to growth and proffer solutions to address the food crisis, rise in poverty, and global inflation as well as other pertinent issues. “The forecast at the meeting remains that yes, a lot of work has been done in 2022, and growth is gradually returning again, but it is still at the sub-optimal level,” he explained.

Inflationary pressures continue, and even though inflation is coming down as a result of measures being taken by monetary authorities to bring down the inflation rate, it still remains at very high levels globally to the extent that even global inflation projected 7 per cent remains very high.” Conclusively, he noted that the highpoint of the consequences in 2022 is that poverty has risen quite astronomically. He said that 700 million people are struck by poverty. “Food insecurity has also risen tremendously to the extent that over 350 million people globally are hit by extreme food crises all over the world,” he said.