Emefiele: Covid-19 crisis heightens macroeconomic vulnerabilities

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has increased the country’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities. He stated this in his presentation at the 20th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), under the auspices of the Bankers’ Committee.

Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, said COVID- 19 had become a global health and economic crisis of seismic proportions. According to Emefiele, “domestic and international travel and global trade value chains have been severely disrupted with significant negative impact on financial markets, financial services industry, oil & gas, health, transport & aviation, education, hospitality & tourism, to mention just a few.

Individuals, families, businesses, industries, economies, countries – all have had to adapt to a new normal, even as global coronavirus cases continue to rise above 50 million. “The effects of the pandemic, particularly the crash in international oil prices, disruption in trade value chains and muted business activities during the lockdowns have severely impacted economic output and heightened domestic macroeconomic vulnerabilities with GDP growth for Q2 2020 contracting by 6.10 per cent; compared to 1.87 per cent growth in Q1’20, a decline of -7.9 per cent.”

