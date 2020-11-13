Business

Emefiele: Covid-19 crisis heightens macroeconomic vulnerabilities

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the crisis triggered by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has increased the country’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities. He stated this in his presentation at the 20th edition of the National Seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for Judges, organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute (NJI), under the auspices of the Bankers’ Committee.

Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability Directorate at the CBN, Mrs Aisha Ahmad, said COVID- 19 had become a global health and economic crisis of seismic proportions. According to Emefiele, “domestic and international travel and global trade value chains have been severely disrupted with significant negative impact on financial markets, financial services industry, oil & gas, health, transport & aviation, education, hospitality & tourism, to mention just a few.

Individuals, families, businesses, industries, economies, countries – all have had to adapt to a new normal, even as global coronavirus cases continue to rise above 50 million. “The effects of the pandemic, particularly the crash in international oil prices, disruption in trade value chains and muted business activities during the lockdowns have severely impacted economic output and heightened domestic macroeconomic vulnerabilities with GDP growth for Q2 2020 contracting by 6.10 per cent; compared to 1.87 per cent growth in Q1’20, a decline of -7.9 per cent.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]
Business

FirstBank appoints Muoyo as non-executive director

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo as a nonexecutive director. Muoyo joined the board of FirstBank from FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of First Bank of Nigeria Limited. Speaking on her appointment, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank, said: “We are excited to welcome Mrs. Oluwande Muoyo to […]
Business

Military Pensions Board picks chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Military Pensions Board has appointed Commodore Sabiru Abayomi Lawal as its chairman. Until his appointment, Lawal, was the director of finance at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).   Lawal obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the (NDA), Master in Business Administration (finance) from the University of Lagos and Certificate in public financial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: