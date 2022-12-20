News

Emefiele: CSO gives FG 24hrs to sack DSS DG

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Justice Centre said the rejection of the demand of the Department for State Services (DSS) by the court, for the arrest of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, was an indictment on the Director General of the Service, Yusuf Bichi.

Spokesperson of the group Kingdom Okere, at a press conference on Tuesday, gave the Federal Government a 24-hour ultimatum to sack the DG or face court action.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Director General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi or we will go to court. We have done it before and will not hesitate to sue the Federal Government to court if by Monday, DG SS is not sacked,” Okere stated.

He commended the presiding judge, Justice Tsoho for standing firm in the defence of the rule of law.

 

