Emefiele Debunks Alleged Plot Against Tinubu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the news making the rounds that its Governor, Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, Emefiele also denies he made a certain amount of money available to the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The statement titled Re- Emefiele Launches Fresh Plot against President-Elect Tinubu’ reads, “the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”.

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the bank.

Like this: Like Loading...