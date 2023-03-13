News Top Stories

Emefiele Debunks Alleged Plot Against Tinubu

Adedayo Babatunde

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debunked the news making the rounds that its Governor, Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement issued by its Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Isa Abdulmumin, Emefiele also denies he made a certain amount of money available to the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

The statement titled Re- Emefiele Launches Fresh Plot against President-Elect Tinubu’ reads, “the attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story published in The Nation newspaper of Monday, March 13, 2023 edition, alleging that the Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”.

“The aforementioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a political aspirant ahead of March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll.

“We wish to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour either in person or through proxy.

“We wish to reiterate that the CBN Governor does not take part in politics and therefore urge anyone with contrary information to prove the Governor wrong should provide such facts.

“As such the Governor and team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving statutory mandates of the bank.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

News Top Stories

FG, Lagos to earn $201bn from Lekki Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

 LASG commences six-lane road at Lekki   The Lekki Deep Sea Port is expected to generate over $201 billion (N1.507 trillion) in revenue for both the Federal Government and Lagos State during concession period. The Chairman, Lekki Port Board of Directors, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, disclosed this yesterday during the Completion of Construction Ceremony, at […]
News

Court forbids #Obidatti23 group from congregating at Lekki Toll Gate

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Labour Party (LP) and its supporters not to converge at the Lekki tollgate for their #Obi- datti23 Forward Ever Rally fixed for October 1. The court also directed the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi to ensure compliance […]
News Top Stories

Onnoghen: Why Buhari removed me as CJN

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen (rtd), yesterday for the first time after his voluntary retirement made a public statement on why the Federal Government unceremoniously removed him from office in 2019. Onnoghen, at a book launch he attended with his wife in Abuja, revealed that prior to his removal, there had […]

