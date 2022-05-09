News Top Stories

Emefiele did not breach any law, and should not resign – Group

A group, Ideas Nigeria Movement (INM), has described calls for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to resign as “baseless”. Emefiele has come under intense criticism after the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form was bought for him to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

But in a statement on Sunday by its Executive Secretary, Nadodo Abubakar, INM said Emefiele had not breached any law, especially the constitution, consequently there was no need for him to resign.

 

The CBN chief had admitted that he was aware that some farmers had purchased the form on his behalf, but he was quick to reject it, insisting that he had yet to take a decision on contesting the presidency. He said: “Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard-earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own nomination form without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

 

INM wondered why some  persons are still calling on Emefiele to resign even when he rejected the form and has yet to declare his intent to run. The statement said: “Even by his own admission, the CBN Governor has not formally declared his intention to contest the presidential ticket of any party, yet certain persons are already calling for his head or his resignation while some are threatening to shut down the nation through protests.

 

“We dare say that these reactions are baseless, ultra vires, and of no effect as they are based on hearsay and the actions of some Nigerians (not Emefiele) who are working at convincing Emefiele to join the presidential race. It is therefore wrong and unjustifiable for critics of Emefiele to continue to demand his resignation when the man, himself, has not officially declared his intention to run.

 

“We admit that several groups including professional bodies have since mounted pressure on Emefiele to contest the presidency, such persuasions were only vicarious and do not represent his opinion or intendment. Even so, these groups were only persuading Mr. Emefiele to exercise his constitutional rights and liberties.”

 

