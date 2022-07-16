Emefiele: Digital financial services, key to job creation, economic growth

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that digital financial services play a significant role in enhancing job creation and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of emerging economies. Mr. Emefiele, who stated this in his keynote address at the 2022 Retreat of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the apex bank in Lagos yesterday, also noted that: “Digital finance supports greater financial inclusion by making possible the extension of financial services to non-financial sectors, and to individuals with minimal access to smart electronic devices.”

According to the CBN Governor, the choice of the theme of the retreat for this year, “Monetary policy implementation in a digitally evolving developing economy,” is particularly apt given that the evolution of FinTechs, cryptocurrencies, digital Payments, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, have transformed the operation of the financial and banking sectors, both globally and domestically.

He noted that with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the adoption of digital payment platforms: “The central banking and monetary policy relevance in the digital ecosystem is sometime challenged as the regulatory oversight functions are largely eroded or weakened by impotency of traditional tools in carrying out those functions.” Emefiele thus stated that: “In order to ensure the relevance of monetary policy and the role of monetary authorities in the new digital world, MPC members must embrace themselves with advance level understanding of the interplay of digitalisation with monetary policy objectives, targets and tools.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...