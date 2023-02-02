Emefiele directs banks to pay new notes over the counter

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

To address the glitch associated with new currency notes, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele has directed deposit money banks (DMBs) to commence payment of the redesigned naira notes over the counter, subject to a maximum daily payout limit of N20,000.

He, in addition admonished members of the public to embrace and adopt other payment channels for their transactions assuring that, the bank is working assiduously to address the challenge of queues at ATMs.

This was as apex bank frowned against all forms of abuses visited on naira notes by some Nigerians and advised against such habit.

A statement issued by CBN Director of Corporate communications department Mr. Osita Nwanisobi quoted Emefiele as given the directive on Thursday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...