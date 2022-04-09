News Top Stories

Emefiele expresses optimism as $2.5bn InfraCorp launches operations

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

…Corporation to raise N14trn from pension funds, local and foreign debt markets

The Chairman of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has expressed strong belief in the country’s capacity to deliver the kind of infrastructure that, according to him, “will be the foundation of its development.”

He stated this on the occasion of the Term Sheet signing between the Corporation and four Independent Asset Managers- the AAA Consortium, Chapel Hill Denham, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers and Sanlam Infraworks, in Lagos, yesterday. A term sheet refers to a non-binding agreement that shows the basic terms and conditions of an investment. According to the CBN governor, the signing of the term sheet by the four Asset Managers indicates that they have concluded the initial discussions on how they will operate together to deliver infrastructure to the country.

Stressing the importance of the event, Emefiele said: “For Nigerian companies to focus successfully on their competencies, they need to be assured of the infrastructure that they rely upon. “The deficit may be large; however, with resources from the private- sector, targeted incentives from the public sector and the drive of our individual citizens, I strongly believe that Nigeria will be ready, willing and able to deliver the infrastructure that will be the foundation of our development.” He noted that the corporation is expected to raise N15 trillion to support investment in critical infrastructure in Nigeria and that N1 trillion ($2.5billion) has been provided as seed funds by the promoters of Infracorp-(CBN), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-to support its operations. He said that the N14 trillion earmarked for projects by the corporation would be sourced from pension funds and local and foreign debt markets including Eurobonds. Emefiele also stated that the first phase of the project focuses on the Lagos- Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Expressways as well as the Second Niger Bridge. As the apex bank governor put it: “The first phase of this financing is to raise N14 trillion debt plus N1 trillion equity, which is being contributed by the CBN, AFC and NSIA.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N2.3trn Loan: Nigeria must borrow to avoid chaos –Analysts

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

With President Muhammadu Buhari earlier this week seeking approval for a $6.8billion (N2.3trn) multilateral loan from the Senate as part of the means to finance the 2021 budget deficit of about N5.6trillion, analysts say it is a clear indication of Nigeria in straitjacket. Head Research, United Capital Plc Group, Wale Olusi, told Saturday Telegraph that […]
News

Downpour: LASEMA intensifies preparedness

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the heavy downpour prediction and its possible negative impact on the residents, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), has activated a response plan and preparedness to manage the situation and mitigate its adverse effects on the people. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had listed Lagos East, Lagos West and Lagos […]
News

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, health workers take vaccine

Posted on Author Apollonia Adeyemi, Muritala Ayinla, Regina Otokpa, Stephen Olufemi Oni and Akeem Nafiu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, health workers and some journalists yesterday took the first injection of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccines. Sanwo-Olu took the injection at 3:03pm while Hamzat was injected about 3:10pm at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Yaba. Speaking after taking the jab, Sanwo-Olu said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica