Emefiele expresses optimism as $2.5bn InfraCorp launches operations

The Chairman of the Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has expressed strong belief in the country’s capacity to deliver the kind of infrastructure that, according to him, “will be the foundation of its development.”

He stated this on the occasion of the Term Sheet signing between the Corporation and four Independent Asset Managers- the AAA Consortium, Chapel Hill Denham, Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers and Sanlam Infraworks, in Lagos, yesterday. A term sheet refers to a non-binding agreement that shows the basic terms and conditions of an investment. According to the CBN governor, the signing of the term sheet by the four Asset Managers indicates that they have concluded the initial discussions on how they will operate together to deliver infrastructure to the country.

Stressing the importance of the event, Emefiele said: “For Nigerian companies to focus successfully on their competencies, they need to be assured of the infrastructure that they rely upon. “The deficit may be large; however, with resources from the private- sector, targeted incentives from the public sector and the drive of our individual citizens, I strongly believe that Nigeria will be ready, willing and able to deliver the infrastructure that will be the foundation of our development.” He noted that the corporation is expected to raise N15 trillion to support investment in critical infrastructure in Nigeria and that N1 trillion ($2.5billion) has been provided as seed funds by the promoters of Infracorp-(CBN), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)-to support its operations. He said that the N14 trillion earmarked for projects by the corporation would be sourced from pension funds and local and foreign debt markets including Eurobonds. Emefiele also stated that the first phase of the project focuses on the Lagos- Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna- Kano Expressways as well as the Second Niger Bridge. As the apex bank governor put it: “The first phase of this financing is to raise N14 trillion debt plus N1 trillion equity, which is being contributed by the CBN, AFC and NSIA.

