News Top Stories

Emefiele gets court order to retain position

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

A Kwale High Court in Delta State has granted an order that restrained the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from evicting Mr. Godwin Emiefele as CBN Governor for seeking an elective position. The application, which was filed on May 5 this year was grantedbyJusticeD.CMaidoh. This came barely a week after the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), urged Emefiele to resign as CBN governor for wanting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, following the Electoral Law.

The governor said Emefiele had breached Section 9 of the CBN Act which provides that; “the Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not, except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.” Also, this came after Emefiele was accused of secretly the purchasing the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emiefele allegedly through a proxy, one Augustine Ediego approached the court to seek an order restraining the defendants from treating the provision of section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 as amended as a bar on the Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from seeking political offices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice herein in this suit which borders on the interpretation and supremacy of the 1999 CFRN.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

COVID-19
News Top Stories

PTF: Nigeria awaits 4m doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that four million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would soon be delivered to the country. This came as government offered to take responsibility for any negative effects of the vaccine on the people when administered.   The PTF also observed that the rate of infection of the […]
News

How OPM Founder converted 8 ex-militants, kidnappers to pastors

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Some that attend church programme or service at the large expanse of land which accommodates the Omega Power Ministry (OPM) along the G.U. Ake Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will tell you that it is a place where anything is possible. On some church days, right from Rumuokoro area of the city, and around […]
News

NY health network faces criminal investigation over COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

  New York State Health officials said on Saturday they are investigating a Brooklyn-based healthcare provider on suspicion it violated state guidelines for distribution of COVID-19 vaccine, reports Reuters. ParCare Community Health Network “may have fraudulently obtained COVID-19 vaccine, transferred it to facilities in other parts of the state in violation of state guidelines and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica