Emefiele gets court order to retain position

A Kwale High Court in Delta State has granted an order that restrained the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from evicting Mr. Godwin Emiefele as CBN Governor for seeking an elective position. The application, which was filed on May 5 this year was grantedbyJusticeD.CMaidoh. This came barely a week after the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), urged Emefiele to resign as CBN governor for wanting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, following the Electoral Law.

The governor said Emefiele had breached Section 9 of the CBN Act which provides that; “the Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the Bank and while holding office shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation whether remunerated or not, except such personal or charitable causes as may be determined by the Board and which do not conflict with or detract from their full-time duties.” Also, this came after Emefiele was accused of secretly the purchasing the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emiefele allegedly through a proxy, one Augustine Ediego approached the court to seek an order restraining the defendants from treating the provision of section 9 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 as amended as a bar on the Governor and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from seeking political offices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice herein in this suit which borders on the interpretation and supremacy of the 1999 CFRN.”

