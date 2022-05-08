Emefiele: I haven’t decided on Presidency

•PDP: You should be prosecuted

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday said he has not decided to run for Presidency.

Emefiele, who stated this in a series of tweets, however, said God would direct him on issues relating to the 2023 presidency in the “next few days,” noting that he won’t depend on proxies to buy Expression of Interest and Nomination forms if he decided to contest. On Friday, some groups, including the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), purchased the presidential nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the CBN Governor.

According to the groups, Emefiele is the only “responsible and responsive” person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2023.

But in his series of tweets on Twitter yesterday, Emefiele said he has not taken the decision to run for Presidency next year, adding that the decision is not easy to take and would require God’s divine intervention. He stated: “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections.

I have not come to that decision. “I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms. I thank them most profusely.

“However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies, in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari. “This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention. In the next few days, The Almighty will so direct.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the arrest and prosecution of Emefiele for alleged abuse of office and financial impropriety. The CBN governor is one of the aspirants listed on Friday of obtaining the N100 million presidential nomination form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP said it is a contravention of the provisions of section 9 of the CBN Act 2007, which provides that, “the Governor and the Deputy Governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not…”

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at a press conference, said: “Emefiele’s involvement in politics without resigning as CBN governor therefore amounts to gross misconduct in contravention of Section 11 2 (2)(c) of the CBN Act.”

Ologunagba also noted that the action of the CBN governor contravened section 030422 of the Public Service Rule, which states that no public officer shall hold any office, paid or unpaid, permanent or temporary, in any political organization, or offer himself/ herself or nominate anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office, unless such officer resigns his appointment.

He described Emefiele’s involvement in partisan political activities as serious act of misconduct. According to him: “Now that Mr. Emefiele has joined politics and reportedly obtained the N100 million presidential aspirant form from the APC, he cannot continue to resume at the CBN which is the commonwealth of our nation. “By this, Mr. Emefiele has become a clear and present danger to the health, integrity and reputation of the CBN and our nation’s financial sector.

“His continued stay as CBN governor will further destroy investors’ confidence in the integrity of our nation’s financial regulatory institution.” He blamed the nation’s economic ‘summersault’ on Emefiele’s “personal partisan interest.

“This also explains why under Emefiele, the CBN, which is supposed to be the bankers’ bank, continues to engage in fraudulent retail banking services under illdefined economic intervention programmes to plunder the treasury.

“The tsunamic macroeconomic and fiscal policies of the CBN under Emefiele brought untold hardship to the productive and service sectors of our nation’s economy with consequential negative effect on the lives of our citizens.”

Ologunagba stated that instead of being remorseful, the CBN governor is even insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians by seeking the office of the president while still in office. He alleged that Emefiele has, through his agents deployed close to $1 billion to “purchase of hundreds of Emefiele branded campaign vehicles in the colours of the APC in furtherance of a lavish presidential campaign.

“The direct consequence of such atrocious regime in the CBN under Emefiele is the collapse of our naira from N197 to N600 to a dollar, the crippling of our productive sector, multiple economic recession, increased poverty, inflation and unemployment rates, high costs of living and excruciating hardship to our citizens.

“It is indeed saddening that President Muhammadu Buhari, who promised zero tolerance for corruption will enable, encourage and condone such atrocious regime in the CBN, where our economy is opened to fraudulent pillaging to promote a political ambition.”

Ologunagba said PDP is demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of Emefiele by security and anti-graft agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for alleged financial malfeasance and abuse of office in the CBN under his watch.

