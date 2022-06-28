Emefiele: I&E window attracted $50bn into Nigeria in three years

The investors and Exporters’ ( I&E) forex window of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has attracted over $50 billion into the country in the last three years, the CBN governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, said.

Introduced in 2107, the I&E FX window is the market trading segment for investors, exporters and end-users that allows for FX trades to be made at exchange rates determined by prevailing market circumstances.

Mr. Emefiele announced the amount yesterday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of regional course on exchange rate regimes and policies organized by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Man} agement (WAIFEM). Emefiele, who was represented by Mrs. Omolara Duke, Deputy Director Monetary Policy Department of the CBN, went down memory lane, givingthehistoricalevolution and various stages of exchange rate regimes introduced by the apex bank, said the I&E window has recorded tremendous success. The CBN governor said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria introduced the Investors and Exporters (I&E) Forex window to enable them purchase and sell forex at the prevailing market rate. This has attracted over $50 billion in investment to the country within three years”. Explaining the rationale behind the CBN’s decisions to operate different exchange rate regimes over time, Emefiele stated that: “Our choice of exchange rate regime(s) has at all times been determined by the prevailing economic fundamentals”. He noted that it is not uncommon for dynamics of the external and domestic economy to lead to a change in regime. He said that global economic and financial crisis, pandemics, currency crisis, commodity supply shocks and geopolitical tensions, to name a few, determined the choice of the country’s exchange rate regime. Emefiele insisted that: “For emerging developing economieslikeNigeriawhere the demand for imports remains high, an appropriate exchange rate regime is required to safeguard capital outflow and ring-fence the external reserves”. Emefiele told the participants at the course that: “Developingeconomiesaremore cautious towards protecting their economies from adverse movements of convertible currencies which they trade with and therefore avoid regimes that will expose them to speculative attacks and currency crisis and desire to promote long-term growth”. According to him: “An exchange rate regime therefore must be credible and reflect the underlying fundamentals of the economy”. The CBN Governor said that countries rarely take the extremes of the regimes, that is the fixed or the free-floating except in certain cases, adding that most countries exhibit some control over their currencies within the broad spectrum of the two extremes. In the case of Nigeria, the overarching goals of the CBN, he said, “Is to achieve exchange rate stability that ensures a viable external sector, anchor inflationary expectations, improve and support economic growth”. “The objectives of its exchange rate policy in Nigeria, therefore, are to preserve the value of the domestic currency, maintain a favourable external reserves position and ensure external balance without compromising the need for internal balance and the overall goal of macroeconomic stability,” he added. In his remarks, Director General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Dr. Baba Musa, stated that: “if governments opt to sustain an independent monetary policy, they must allow their currencies to float”. He argued that: “The economics and politics of monetary and exchange rate policy are likely to be very different in an open economy than an economy that is not. “In as much as international economic integration involves increased exposure to international financial and commercial flows, it heightens the concerns of those involved or exposed to international trade and finance”. “It should be noted that all the currencies in WAIFEM member-countries are nonconvertible hence the importance of policy-makers to appreciate the skills necessary to manage exchange rates”.

