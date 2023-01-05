News

Emefiele: Judge displayed uncommon courage – Oduduwa youths

Posted on

Yoruba youths under the auspices of Oduduwa Youth Forum (OYF) yesterday said Justice M. A. Hassan of an Abuja High Court displayed uncommon courage by stopping the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over terrorism allegations. The group in a statement by its President, Ade Balogun, said Justice Hassan delivered such landmark judgement at a time when most Nigerians are afraid to do the right thing because of the fear of unpleasant consequences. Balogun added that in delivering his judgement, the judge damned the consequence and called the DSS’ bluff. He described him as a role model and called on other judges to emulate Justice Hassan.

 

