Emefiele: Justice Hassan displayed uncommon courage – Oduduwa youths

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Yoruba youths, under the aegis of the Oduduwa Youth Forum, have said Justice M.A. Hassan of an Abuja High Court displayed uncommon courage by stopping the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, with terrorism allegation.

The group, in a statement by its president Ade Balogun, noted that Justice Hassan delivered such a landmark judgement, at a time when most Nigerians are afraid to do the right things because of the fear of unpleasant consequences.

Balogun noted that in delivering his judgement, the judge damned the consequence and called the DSS bluff.
He described him as a role model and enjoined other judges to emulate him.

 

