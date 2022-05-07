News Top Stories

Emefiele keeps mum as groups pick APC nomination form for CBN gov

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Three different groups have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Presidential Ticket Forms for the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele. The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, stated that the apex bank governor is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The forms were procured for the CBN boss for N100 million at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Thursday. The development is coming just as the CBN governor has not officially indicated desire to join the presidential race amidst speculations that he would eventually throw his hat into the ring. Emefiele had stated at different occasions that he was focused on strengthening the nation’s economy amid calls by supporters that he should contest for the nation’s topmost office in 2023.

Expressing the reason for their push for Emefiele, leaders of the group said the CBN governor has shown capacity, focus, courage and worked tirelessly with the economic team of the current government in its efforts to keep Nigeria’s economy afloat above recession and outright collapse.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Supreme Court dismisses certificate forgery suit against Obaseki

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed the certificate forgery suit filed against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. The All Progressives Congress (APC), and one of its members, Williams Edobor, had initiated the suit against the governor. A five man panel of the apex court in a unanimous decision held that the appellants failed to prove […]
News

Electoral Bill: Senate fails to override Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

*To consult with House of Reps, constituents The Senate has chickened out of its earlier threat to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021. There was palpable apprehension in the apex legislative Chamber on Tuesday, after the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read a letter from President Buhari, conveying […]
News

Imo reduces 2020 budget from N140bn to N89bn

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

…seeks World Bank intervention fund The Imo State Executive Council has approved a revised 2020 budget of 140billion to 89billion. The proposal would be submitted to the State House of Assembly within seven days for consideration and approval. Addressing newsmen after the weekly Executive Council meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba said that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica