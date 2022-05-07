Emefiele keeps mum as groups pick APC nomination form for CBN gov

Three different groups have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination Presidential Ticket Forms for the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele. The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, stated that the apex bank governor is the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari next year.

The forms were procured for the CBN boss for N100 million at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Thursday. The development is coming just as the CBN governor has not officially indicated desire to join the presidential race amidst speculations that he would eventually throw his hat into the ring. Emefiele had stated at different occasions that he was focused on strengthening the nation’s economy amid calls by supporters that he should contest for the nation’s topmost office in 2023.

Expressing the reason for their push for Emefiele, leaders of the group said the CBN governor has shown capacity, focus, courage and worked tirelessly with the economic team of the current government in its efforts to keep Nigeria’s economy afloat above recession and outright collapse.

