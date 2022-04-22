Emefiele: Naira free-float’ll create exchange rate spiral

…promises end to petroleum subsidy next yearFayemiLawan

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has again justified the apex bank’s decision not to yield to the demand of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank to adopt a free float of the naira. According to him, for as long as demand continues to surpass supply of forex in Nigeria, adopting a free float of the naira will “create an exchange rate spiral” for the country. Emefiele stated this during an interview with journalists at the ongoing annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington. The CBN Governor, who noted that Nigeria is on a managed float of its currency, pointed out that the apex bank had adjusted the currency from N155 per dollar in 2015 to the current exchange rate today of about N410, N420/$.

He said that while gradually adjusting the naira, the CBN was entitled to also try to reduce demand for forex, adding that the regulator was achieving success with its intervention programmes, which are aimed at encouraging local production of agricultural commodities. He said: “Nigeria is on a managed float. What that also means is that we cannot adopt what is being proposed which is that we go on a free float of the currency.

Doing that will create an exchange rate spiral for Nigeria as long as the demand surpasses the supply of forex. We have been at this since 1986. And that is why we are saying that whereas we are also doing something to adjust the currency, like for instance, between 2015 and now, you would observe that we have adjusted the currency from about 155 to about 410, 420 that it is today. So we cannot be accused of not adjusting the currency. “Butwearetryingtoadopt a very gradual approach towards adjusting the price to the level that it is today.

But at the same time we have to be given a chance to also look at while we are adjusting price, we must also do something about demand and supply. And that is the reason we are saying that we need to something on demand to make sure that those things we can produce in the country, we restrict access to forex for them so that will encourage people to produce locally. When that happens, whatitwouldmean is that the demand for forex will reduce and when the demand for forex reduces ultimately you will find that price will not rise beyond the expectation of Nigerians. And I am saying that we are achieving.” He further stated: “With the Dangote refinery coming up, 650,000 barrels per day, hopefully, by around end of the year that will also help to reduce the demand for forex that normally will go for the importation of petroleum products.

I have often said it, between the importation of refined products alone into importation of rice, sugar, wheat, this consumes close to 40 per cent of the forex that is needed to fund imports in Nigeria. And if we find, for instance, a situation where we are able to say that by the end of this year we are in a positionwherewearenolonger going to be needing forex for importation of petroleum products (right now there is no forex for the importation of rice, maize , very little amount for wheat), I believe that demand will drop. As demand drops, what you will find is that whatever supply we have is able to match the demand and then we can see a stable exchange rate.” On the issue of subsidy, the CBN governor defended the postponementof theremoval of the subsidy till when the country is prepared. Accordingtohim, thesubsidy will be removed by next year when Dangote Refinery is fully operational.

Emefiele said: “On this issue of subsidy, when you find peopletalking aboutremoval of subsidy, I support. Also when you talk about holding onto the subsidy until the right time, I do support that. “We decided to defer the policy of removal of subsidy until sometime next year when we are sure that the Dangote Refinery has fully taken off. What does that mean? That at least, we need to make it easy for people to refine petroleum products and pay in naira. “You will find yes the price is going to be a little bit high, but it is going to be available because Dangote himself is going to procure the crude out of the 455,000 barrels per day in naira and so, we save the cost of both transportation and logistics. Effectively, if we wait till that time, we will be able to achieve the same result but we have to be a little bit patient.”

