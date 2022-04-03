Emefiele: New National Arts Theatre to be ready in November

The new National Arts Theatre Complex at Iganmu, Lagos, will be ready for inauguration by November this year, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has said. Emefiele, who stated this at a press briefing during the second inspection of the complex in Lagos, yesterday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari would inaugurate the project and also lay the foundation for the project’s music, movie, Information Technology (IT) and fashion hubs.

As the CBN Governor put it: “Our target is that, by the special grace of God, Mr President, will commission the new National Arts Theatre by November and we are hoping also on the day he commissions the new National Arts Theatre, he is also going to lay the foundation for the four verticals; the music, the movie, IT as well as the fashion hubs.” He disclosed that the project is still expected to cost the Committee about $100 million, stressing, however, that it was a business venture that would see the lender realising their monies.

According to Emefiele, foreign investors were already showing interest in the project. He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, this project is costing the Bankers’ Committee, by the last estimate, about $100 million. Yes, about $100 million or more will be invested in this project, but it is going to be business where the monies will be realised again.

“And I’m happy that foreign investors are already showing interest and I want to place it on record that we have received enquiries from the United States from investors, who have said that they are interested in taking a look at not just the National Art Theatre, but also the creative opportunities that we are developing around here.”

Also speaking during the press briefing, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, thanked the CBN and Bankers’ Committee for supporting the project, stating that he was hopeful that the complex would be ready to host some global conferences in November this year.

He said: “From what you see, you may not appreciate half of what has gone on. I think we have crossed the rubicon and by the time we come back in two months’ time, we will all see that a lot of work has been buried under.

“Once again, I want to express my appreciation to the CBN governor, the Bankers’ Committee, that have made it possible for us to have enough finance and of course to the governor of Lagos State because he is also providing the enabling environment in terms of rail transportation in terms of making use of the waterways.

“I want to assure you that from what we have heard today this will not be an abandoned project. This project will be commissioned before the end of this administration.”

On his part, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the new National Arts Theatre will not only boost the state and nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) but also help to end the country’s dependence on oil by facilitating the export its talents. In his remarks, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, commended the Lagos State Government and the CBN Governor, for their commitment to the project.

He specifically commended the CBN Governor for ensuring a steady flow of funds for the execution of the project. “On behalf of the Nigerian Youths, the greatest beneficiaries of the renovation project, I want to commend the Federal Government and the Bankers’ Committee for initiating the project,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, thanked the CBN Governor for the significant support he has shown for the project.

