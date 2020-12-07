Emefiele: Nigeria must not depend on oil for revenue, for

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has reiterated the need for the country to discontinue with heavy dependence on crude oil to guarantee public revenue and foreign exchange.

Emefiele made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the prize presentation ceremony to mark the end of the 2020 CBN Governor’s Golf Cup tournament.

The governor, who was represented by CBN’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu, urged the country to harness its other economic potentials to enhance its growth.

According to him, this has become imperative in order to facilitate early exit of the economy from the current recession. He said sports cannot be left behind while deploying available tools to ensure the development of the country since it attracts foreign exchange.

This, he said, had propelled the CBN into sponsoring numerous sporting events in the country, including golf.

He said that the apex bank would not relent in its effort to empower the youth, sportsmen and sportswomen as they had constantly launched the country and themselves into the international sporting arena.

“The bank’s consistency in promoting the game of golf and other sports in the country has had a remarkable impact on youths and sportsmen and women generally. “In particular, the sponsored events have continued to provide platforms for Nigerians to express themselves and launch into the international sporting sphere.

“At the CBN, we are committed to sustaining peoplecentred policies,” he said.

According to him, through interventions in various sectors of the economy, the bank is able to touch lives and livelihoods; specifically, the bank’s policies prioritise jobs, wealth creation and inclusion.

“The CBN has been in the vanguard of promoting youth empowerment not only through sporting events, but also through development finance initiatives and schemes.

“These include Youth Entrepreneurship Development Scheme, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Development Centres.

“Others are the Agri- Business and Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme and the Private Sector-led Accelerated Agricultural Credit Scheme,” he added.

