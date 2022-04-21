Emefiele: Nigeria to remove oil subsidy next year

*Insists country can’t float naira

The Federal Government will phase out the fuel subsidy regime next year with the take-off of the Dangote Refinery, the Central Bank Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele has said.

He also affirmed the bank’s stance with respect to the exchange rate policy, stating that the country cannot float its currency, the naira, to avoid an exchange rate spiral. Emefiele offered these perspectives on the economy on Thursday in response to the comment on the management of Nigeria’s foreign exchange policy made by the World Bank President, David Malpass.

Malpass had on Wednesday criticised Nigeria’s ‘ineffective’ multiple exchange rate system adding that the bank should float the naira which is trading officially at N416 against the dollar.

“It (CBN) runs a multiple exchange rate system which is complicated and is not as effective as it would be if there were a single exchange rate,” Malpass said at the 2022 Spring Meetings Opening Press Conference.

“The most useful thing for development is to have a single exchange rate that’s market-based, that is stable over long periods of time. That attracts investment and it also means that there is discipline within the country’s fiscal policies. That would help,” he added.

Nigeria has the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window which was activated in 2017, where FX sourced from autonomous sources are traded between Authorised Dealers, Clients and the CBN.

Another window, the Bureau De Change (BDC) Market, which has become crucial in meeting FX demands currently trades at N580/dollar.

Emefiele said: “Even at our private meetings, what we come up with is to say look, we realise that different countries have different challenges, what we do expect is for you to go back and develop a home grown solution that helps your situation.

“Let me say that Nigeria is on a managed float. What that also means is that we cannot adopt what is being proposed that we go on a free float of the currency. Doing that will create an exchange rate spiral for Nigeria as long as the demand surpasses the supply of foreign exchange in Nigeria.”

“We have been at this since 1986 and that is why we are saying whereas we are doing something to adjust the currency, like for instance between 2015 and now, you will observe that we have adjusted the currency from about N155/USD to about N410, N420 that it is today.

“So we cannot be accused of not adjusting the currency. But we are trying to adopt a very gradual approach towards adjusting the price to the level that it is today.”

Emefiele noted that the bank is more concerned in fixing the supply shortage, which would help reduce pressure on naira when achieved.

According to him, the Dangote Refinery will help reduce the foreign exchange spent on the importation of petroleum products.

On the issue of subsidy, the CBN governor defended the postponement of the removal of the subsidy till when the country is prepared.

According to him, the subsidy will be removed by next year when the Dangote Refinery is fully operational.

