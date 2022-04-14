News

Emefiele orders release of N3.5bn rebate to exporters

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has ordered the release of N3.5 billion rebate to exporters who have brought in foreign exchange (dollars) into the economy.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe made this disclosure at a virtual briefing at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting on Thursday.

She stated: “The CBN Governor has ordered the immediate release of rebate totalling N3.5 billion incentive to our various exporters in fulfilment of his promise to raise $200 billion from non-oil export to boost the foreign exchange inflows into the county”.

Onyeali-Ikpe also disclosed: “$60 million have come in according to the CBN, 150 exporters will benefit at various levels, some under the finished goods, some under the semi-finished goods that qualify for the rebate”.

According to her: “The initiative is to encourage value addition, to the export products of Nigeria specifically, to immediate and intermediate which are semi-finished products and completely finished products.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently introduced the “Race to $200 Billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX)” Programme.

It is designed to improve the inflow of stable and sustainable foreign exchange into the market.

This programme aims to raise $200 billion in Foreign Exchange earnings over the next 3-5 years from non-oil proceeds.

The CBN will pay exporters N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) through the Investors & Exporters FX Window for third party use.

The CBN will pay N35 for every US$1 repatriated and sold into the I and E Window for “own” use on eligible transactions (the spread should not be more than 10 Kobo). Incentives will be paid quarterly.

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust bank Miriam Olusanya said there have been over 756.000 downloads of the eNaira App, 165,000 consumer wallets and 2,800 merchant wallets.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari rolls out auto-gas scheme for cars on Tuesday

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, roll out the auto-gas scheme in Abuja as the Federal Government moves to create alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Mohammed Ibrahim, made the announcement at a meeting with media […]
News

Five feared dead in Ondo auto crash

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

At least five persons were on Thursday night feared dead in a fatal auto crash that occurred in Ondo State. The accident, which occurred at Olu Foam Junction, along Ilesa/Owo highway, Akure, the state capital, was said to have been caused by over speeding. According to eyewitness, the accident involved a truck as well as […]
News

APC: Youths demand for more NWC, NEC positions

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Wing has demanded for more positions in the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party. The Deputy National Youth Leader, Hon Bolaji Hafiz made the demand at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday. Hafiz also asked the party to establish at the National Secretariat, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica