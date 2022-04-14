Emefiele orders release of N3.5bn rebate to exporters

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele has ordered the release of N3.5 billion rebate to exporters who have brought in foreign exchange (dollars) into the economy.

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe made this disclosure at a virtual briefing at the end of the Bankers’ Committee meeting on Thursday.

She stated: “The CBN Governor has ordered the immediate release of rebate totalling N3.5 billion incentive to our various exporters in fulfilment of his promise to raise $200 billion from non-oil export to boost the foreign exchange inflows into the county”.

Onyeali-Ikpe also disclosed: “$60 million have come in according to the CBN, 150 exporters will benefit at various levels, some under the finished goods, some under the semi-finished goods that qualify for the rebate”.

According to her: “The initiative is to encourage value addition, to the export products of Nigeria specifically, to immediate and intermediate which are semi-finished products and completely finished products.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently introduced the “Race to $200 Billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX)” Programme.

It is designed to improve the inflow of stable and sustainable foreign exchange into the market.

This programme aims to raise $200 billion in Foreign Exchange earnings over the next 3-5 years from non-oil proceeds.

The CBN will pay exporters N65 for every $1 repatriated and sold to Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs) through the Investors & Exporters FX Window for third party use.

The CBN will pay N35 for every US$1 repatriated and sold into the I and E Window for “own” use on eligible transactions (the spread should not be more than 10 Kobo). Incentives will be paid quarterly.

Managing Director of Guaranty Trust bank Miriam Olusanya said there have been over 756.000 downloads of the eNaira App, 165,000 consumer wallets and 2,800 merchant wallets.

