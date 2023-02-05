News

Emefiele: Policy not designed as punishment target at anybody

Contrary to public insinuations and accusations by notable members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), notably, the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El Rufai, that the ongoing currency remodeling exercise was targeted at the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bila Ahmed Tinubu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said that the exercise was targeted at the betterment of Nigerians and the economy at large and not anybody particularly. This was disclosed yesterday morning in a statement by the apex bank after a briefing of journalist in Lagos on Friday.

It would be recalled that El Rufai recently declared on a television program that there were elements in the presidency working against the party’s candidate, for the upcoming February 25 presidential elections. However, in his reaction yesterday morning, according to the statement, Emefiele said: “The Naira redesign project is not targeted at anyone but for the sake of Nigerians and the Nigerian economy.’

The advantages of the currency redesign are overwhelmingly enormous and will benefit the economy in the long run” Concerning the hardship experienced by Nigerians across the states as the CBN enforces its cash swap deadline, the CBN governor assured Nigerians that the apex Bank was, “committed to ensuring a seamless, inclusive, and equitable implementation of the redesign exercise for the overall benefit of the people, financial system and Nigerian economy as a whole.”

He equally pleaded with Nigerians “to remain calm and patient as the CBN and deposit money banks are working to address the challenge of cash distribution”, assuring them also that, “there is an adequate amount of currency (redesigned N200, N500, and N1,000 denominations and current N100, N50, N20, N10, and N5 denominations) available to support economic activities.” To those who engage in abuse and illicit trading in the country’s Legal Tender at parties and motor arks, Emefiele read the riot act, saying, “those who abuse or sell the Naira, in contravention of the CBN Act, will be prosecuted henceforth.”

 

