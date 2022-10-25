Emefiele reaffirms commitment to offset $265m balance to foreign airlines

…says one third of global economy in recession

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday disclosed that $265 million had been earmarked for disbursement to foreign airlines through their banks.

Emefiele, who stated this while addressing foreign affairs and aviation stakeholders at a meeting with the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the bank was working to mop up foreign exchange and strengthen the naira through what he called the RT 200 policy.

He also informed that about one-third of the world economy was currently in recession due to the damaging effects of COVID-19 and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

“Aside from the prioritisation of FX, we have always accorded airlines, on August 31, IATA spoke to me because I have to give you credit for that.

“That day I made a decision to use our discretion to allocate $265 million to foreign airlines.

“We did $110 million on the spot and the rest 60 days forward. On that day, we allocated to IATA $32 million through UBA, Qatar Airways got $22.8 million through StandardChartered, Emirates got $19.6 million through Access Bank, BA got $5.5m throughGTB; VirginAtlantic got$4.8millionthroughZenith and so on.

“How then can they go about and begin to say they have not received their money? This is aside from the so-called eight or 10 per cent you say you are getting, Mr Fatokun (referring to the IATA representative).

“This is extra allocation, which we use our own discretion to give you and which I have told you personally that we would continue to do so as to make you guys happy so you don’t continue to blackmail this country. “Out of that, $120 million would be due on October 31.

The monies would be paid. “So, what else do you want me to do? I must confess there would be a delay. Gentlemen, I can print naira, even though I havebeenaccusedof printing naira, but I cannot print dollars.

“We have to earn it or borrow it. All these things we aretalking about boilsdownto reciprocity and IATA cannot shy away from that,” he said. He also called on other foreign countries to grant landing permits to Nigerian airlines to fly their routes so as to reduce the burden of accumulated funds going forward.

On the RT 200, he said it was the policy focusing on the repatriation rates of nonoil exports proceeds into the Nigerian economy, which is almost a billion dollars in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

“What is happening is a global challenge. Indeed as I speak I can say that the global outlook today is darkening due to a deepening global slowdown. “Today more than onethird of the global economy is in recession.

“The global community is facing rising incidents of unemployment. Indeed most of the countries of the world are facing rising inflation. “As a result of this year alone, the USA happens to raise rates almost by 3.75 per cent in 2022. “That has created some serious inflation pressures and depreciation on the currenciesof other countries.

“From the CBN since February this year, we introduced the RT 200 programme which is a programme introduced in order to encourage repatriationof Forexproceeds from exporters of non-oil export products. We are gratified that the programme is doing well.

“When we started it, the first six weeks in February and March, we were only able to see repatriation, we paid rebates on repatriation of about $62 million. “In the second quarter, we saw an astronomical improvement to $622 million in export proceeds of non-oil. For the third quarter, we have seen almost close to a billion dollars,” Emefiele said.

“IATA has the responsibility to get Nigerian airlines to fly on the basis of reciprocity. “…Everyone is calling onCBN, blockedfunds, and I am doing everything I can to provide dollars for you to repatriate your money.

“How can you come here and begin to tell us that you were not a party to BASA and for that reason you are not interested in the concept of reciprocity when you know that would benefit your country and our country,” he said.

Earlier, Gbajabiamilatold the stakeholders that the issue of blockedortrappedfundsof foreignairlineswasgivingthe Housealotof concerns, hence the need for the forum to find lasting solutions bearing in mindtheprevailingeconomic imperatives.

He said the principle of reciprocity requires that Nigerian carriers are also allowed to fly into countries whose airlines have a huge market in Nigeria and appealed totheCBN governor to seek ways of raising Forex for the airlines.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...