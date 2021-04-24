Emefiele tasks agriculture graduates on proffering solution to challenges

Central Bank Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has challenged agriculture graduates from universities to leverage on their knowledge, research and come up with solutions that would improve the nation’s agriculture productivity. To this end, Emefiele pledged CBN’s assistance to provide commercial outlook to research breakthroughs on improved seeds by ensuring a guaranteed market through off- take of seeds for adoption by famers under Anchor Borrower Programme. He stated this yesterday at Markudi, Benue State during 23rd- 25th convocation lecture of Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi. His lecture was themed: “Jump starting the agriculture revolution: The CBN experience”. Represented by Director Development Finance, Dr. Yila Yusuf, he informed agriculture graduates of huge investment potential untapped in seed Industry.

‘‘The seed Industry is a multi- billion dollars Investment, and this offers a low hanging fruit in a potential collaborative effort between the CBN and the university community. “Another example that comes to mind could be the set up demonstration farms in farming areas, where farmers can come and obtain knowledge on the right farming practices to adopt in order to increase their yields and output. The Central Bank stands ready to partner with the University community in achieving similar objectives like this”.

