Emefiele to appear before Reps Thur

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele is expected to appear before the House of Representatives Thursday on the new cash withdrawal policy.

This is even as the lawmakers were livid at Tuesday’s plenary over the failure of the governor to honour their earlier invitation.

Recall that Emefiele was to appear before the House last Thursday but he wrote pleading that he was on official assignment outside the country with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The letter was delivered by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Mr. Edward Adamu at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

At the plenary Tuesday, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila read a letter from the CBN governor, explaining why he could not attend the session as requested by the lawmakers, a development that did not go down well with most of the legislators.

Some lawmakers expressed divergent views on the inability of the CBN governor to appear saying it was mandatory he briefed the House.

 

