Emefiele to BUA, Dangote, others: Reduce prices of cement

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday told cement manufacturers in the country to work towards reducing the prices of their products. He said contractors and Nigerians were complaining about the rising prices of cement. That was even as President Muhammdu Buhari said that the indutrialisation policies of his administration were working. Emefiele and Buhari spoke in Sokoto at the inauguration of the Line 4 three million tonnes per annum cement manufacturing plant by the BUA Group.

The event, which attracted state governors of Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa and the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, among others, also had in attendance, the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad, the Emir of Kano, Bichi and other dignitaries. Emefiele, who acknowledged that the painstaking efforts and ingenuity of Nigeria’s private sector was yielding fruits, said such efforts by the BUA Group were critical complementary ingredients to reducing unemployment and boosting production activities in our country. He added that it was also promoating the CBN’s mandate of promoting stable macro-economic growth in the country.

However, the CBN Governor pointed out that it was important for manufacturers to focus on reducing the prices of cement and steel in the country before thinking of exporting such to other countries. He said: “Your excellency sir, before I conclude my remarks, please permit me to seize this opportunity to appeal to our manufacturers in the construction sector to take urgent action in bringing down the price of building materials in Nigeria.

