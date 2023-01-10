Emefiele v DSS: African Bar urges Nigerians to allow rule of law prevail

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has called on Nigerians to allow rule of law to prevail in the allegation of terrorism sponsorship levelled against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the Human and Constitutional Rights Committee of the African Bar Association, Sonnie Ekwowusi, said the drama around the arrest of Emefiele may affect the general election if rule of law is not allowed to prevail.

Ekwowusi said Nigerian law empowers DSS to arrest any individual considered a threat to the peace and security of the country but the agency should not take laws into their hands by disobeying court rulings on the matter.

He said: “While the association would have ordinarily regarded this as a domestic issue involving Nigeria which can adequately be dealt with by the local bar association and civil society organisations in Nigeria, the far-reaching implication of the violation of the due process of law and human rights which is universal and its implication on Nigeria’s democracy.

“The implications on the upcoming general election which will usher in a new democratically elected government have made it imperative that we urge that the rule of law and due process must be respected and allowed to prevail as recourse to self-help or abuse of state power is a recipe for chaos and anarchy.

“Under Nigerian law, the DSS has the power to invite, question and detain any person who it considers to have breached state security or is a threat to Nigeria’s security and the CBN is not above the law. However, the DSS opted to ask the Federal High Court in Nigeria to hand her the authority to arrest the CBN governor.

“But the court rejected the prayer on the grounds that there was insufficient information amongst others that ought to put the DSS on its toes that it needed to do more homework or walk the road on her own. We are similarly aware that a civil society organization following the steps of the DSS, approached the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory which ordered that the CBN governor should not be arrested, questioned or detained until the matter in court is heard and determined.

“Our committee believes that all these represent the rule of law at work and must be followed with a logical conclusion. We advise that in this case, the matter is sub-judice and parties to this controversy must respect the appropriate court orders and stop any act that will create an impression that there is more to this than the DSS carrying out her legitimate duties.”

