Emefiele vs DSS: African Bar urges Nigerians to allow rule of law prevail

The African Bar Association (AFBA) has called on Nigerians to allow rule of law to prevail in the allegation of terrorism sponsorship levelled against the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, by the Department of State Services (DSS). Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chairman of the human and constitutional rights committee of the AFBA, Sonnie Ekwowusi, said the drama around the arrest of Emefiele may affect the general election if rule of law is not allowed to prevail.

Ekwowusi said Nigerian law empowers DSS to arrest any individual considered a threat to the peace and security of the country but the agency should not take laws into their hands by disobeying court rulings on the matter. He said: “While the association would have ordinarily regarded this as a domestic issue involving Nigeria which can adequately be dealt with by the local bar association and civil society organisations in Nigeria, the far-reaching implication of the violation of the due process of law and human rights which is universal and its implication on Nigeria’s democracy.”

