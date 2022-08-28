Emefiele: We must diversify economy from oil to make progress

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has stressed the need for Nigeria to diversify her economy from oil to non- oil sector, saying doing that would shield it from unanticipated negative shocks that would not undermine her food security and self-sufficiency.

Emefiele, in addition, reiterated the importance of working to create an economy that will enable Nigeria feed her citizens , create jobs for her teeming youths and improve citizens’ standard of living .

He canvassed this position yesterday in a key note address delivered at the 33 seminar for Finance Correspondents & Business Editors which held simultaneously ( by virtual) for Abuja and Lagos based business journalists.

Speaking on theme of the workshop , “policy options for economic diversification: thinking outside the crude oil-box”, he said the theme was not only appropriate but quite timely in Nigeria’s quest and resolve to change the narratives of depending on a mono-product oil-led economy, towards building a broad-based and well diversified economy that guarantees overall macroeconomic stability.

Represented by Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, Emefiele recalled disruptions in economy thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian- Ukraine war which he said has continued to threaten global growth and overall macroeconomic stability.

“The accompanying trade dislocations have aggravated supply shocks across regions, triggered unprecedented increases in commodities, energy and food prices as inflationary pressures persist to all-time high across regions. For instance, oil prices have been hovering above $100 per barrel over the past few months and have become a major drag to many industrialized economies of the world.

More so, the blockage of shipments (predominantly grains and other food items) along the Black Sea have caused significant pressures on food prices, thus, underscoring the need to diversify our economy to ensure that unanticipated negative shocks such as this does not undermine our food security and self-sufficiency”.

The quest for building a more sophisticated economy anchored on agriculture, MSMEs, industrial and manufacturing concerns , the CBN governor noted, is a major component of bank’s monetary policy.

Nigeria largely depends on the oil sector for revenue generation over the past four decades and the sustained decline in crude oil production continues to negatively undermine the performance of the economy. The CBN governor said the bank has been consistent in its policy support in favour of non – oil support.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, under my leadership, has taken major leaps to diversify the economy away from largely oil-based economy through our numerous interventions. We have supported non-oil sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, health care, education, power and aviation and other allied economic value chains”. “You may recall that our flagship Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) that heralded recent rice revolution in Nigeria has changed the long-standing dependence on imported rice as the country is not only depending on domestic production, but we have now become a rice exporting country.

The Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) is a major special purpose vehicle to support commercial farmers in the country in different value chains including oil palm, cotton, cocoa, among others.

“Our continued support to the manufacturing sector and MSMEs have been yielding great results as the implementation of 44 items not valid for FX for imports has revealed. Let me take this medium to inform you once again, that our intervention in the health sector, for example has begun to reduce the health care tourism being sought outside the country which is helping to conserve our foreign exchange and improve our well-being”

“Furthermore, the new 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP), which is targeted at harnessing our local raw materials to increase our domestic production, as well as exports through our deliberate credit and other supports, will soon begin to yield quality results.

More so, the RT200 FX initiative designed to take advantage of our large domestic production to other regional markets is targeted to increase foreign exchange inflows to the economy and support exchange rate stability. In addition, the on-going work at the Dangote Refinery, when fully completed, will stop fuel importation just as we witnessed in cement, sugar and fertilizer market”, said CBN governor

Speaking on effort by the bank to deepen financial system, he enumerated steps taken thus far by the bank in area of payment system. Amongst initiatives listed by CBN governor included, Payments System Vision 2020 (2007), National Financial Inclusion Strategy (2012, 2018), Cash-less Policy (2012), Framework for Regulatory Sandbox Operations (2018, 2021), Open Banking Initiative (2021). He said Nigerian payment ecosystem had witnessed tremendous improvement over the years.

“To consolidate its efforts towards engendering a digital economy, the Bank deployed the eNaira, Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in preparation for the payment landscape of the future, given the potential benefits that will accrue to a digital economy”

“The eNaira provides Nigerians with a cheap, generally accepted, safe and trusted means of payment and seeks to enhance financial inclusion, support poverty reduction, enable direct welfare disbursement to citizens, support a resilient payments ecosystem, improve availability and usability of Central Bank money, facilitate diaspora remittances, reduce the cost of processing cash, and reduce cost and improve efficiency of crossborder payment among others. Through the evolution of offline payments channels like agent networks, USSD, wearables, cards and near field communication technology, the eNaira would give access to financial services to underserved and unbanked segments of the population”.

“The eNaira platform also provides an innovative layer for products and services to be built with the aim of enhancing Nigerians’ participation in the digital economy and promote further development of a burgeoning Fintech ecosystem”, he added. In a paper titled” policy options for economic diversification: thinking outside the crude oil box”, delivered by Dr. Biodun Adedipe, CEO, B. Adedipe Associates, he harped on need for Nigeria to diversity her economy to non – oil sector.

He said Nigeria must take urgent steps to diversify its resources away from oil given that advanced nations are depending less on fossil fuels oil and are moving towards green energy and electric automobiles. Adedipe lamented that Nigeria dependence on imports were on a high side, and advised a break if the country desires to reverse her economic position.

