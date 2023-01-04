News Top Stories

Emefiele’s Alleged Terrorism Financing: Lawyer asks FG to prosecute DSS DG

Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA An Abuja lawyer, Peter Abang, has petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) seeking the commencement of criminal inquiry and the prosecution of the Department of State Services (DSS) Director- General, Yusuf Bichi for his role in the attempt to arrest the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, for alleged terrorism financing. The petition followed the Federal High Court’s refusal to grant the DSS application for lack of evidence. In the petition dated December 30, 2022, Abang sought a full-scale criminal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the DSS’ failed attempt to arrest the CBN chief.

 

According to him, the letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel the AGF to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties connected in the event he fails at acceding to the request within seven days. He said: “In view of the suit filed by the State Services, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Justice John Tsoho delivered its ruling on 9th December 2022. We are by this letter respectfully requesting that your good offices commence a fullscale criminal inquiry into the circumstances leading to the failed attempt by the State Security Services (otherwise known as the Department of State Services) to frame the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on allegations and trumped up terrorism financing charges as well as other sundry offences. We also request that your offices conduct a thorough investigation and ultimately arrest and prosecute all persons and/ or parties connected to the failed rogue operation in the overall interest of Nigeria. “Note that this letter serves as a notice to commence an action for mandamus to compel your offices to arrest and prosecute all persons and/or parties who are connected in the event that you fail to accede to our request within seven days from the date of service of this letter to you.”

 

