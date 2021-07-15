Emefiele’s seven years: So far, so good

The current CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, was appointed seven years ago. ABDULWAHAB ISA, in this report, X-ray some of his polices amidst daunting challenges

Seven years ago, precisely on June 4, 2014, Mr. Godwin Emefiele was appointed the governor of the country’s apex bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria. In his maiden press conference, the former Zenith Bank boss pledged, amongst others, to run a people-oriented apex bank. Nigeria’s economy isn’t an island unto itself. Nigeria is doing a lot to diversify her economy from oil to non- oil, predominantly agriculture. In the interim, crude oil still holds the block share, contributing the largest portion to the revenue basket of the federation. Exigencies of economy in the past six years – weaker oil prices, macroeconomic instability and hindrance in fiscal policy – make CBN a dual cap wearing apex bank. Today’s CBN is performing both monetary and fiscal functions. Seven years down the line, how has CBN fared under Emefiele?

Restoring agriculture legacy

Nigeria isn’t an oil nation at the onset. Agriculture was her major strength. Her reputation as the giant of Africa, hope of the black race, was based on her exploits in agriculture. Groundnuts, cocoa, coffee, timber, palm oil, rubber and cotton, among others, were in their abundant deposits across the North, South and East of the country. The country was lavishly doing well and the citizens were happier with a sense of fulfillment. Discovery of oil in the late 50s systemically put Nigeria’s economy on auto reverse. Agriculture was relegated to the background. Attention receded for major crops and products that put Nigeria on global limelight. Oil discovery marked the beginning of Nigeria’s gradual descent into a weaker economic state. No previous governor of the apex bank gave serious commitment to revamping agriculture as done by the bank under Emefiele. Take the case of palm oil. Story of Malaysia borrowing her first palm seedlings from Nigeria had been told a number of times. Today, Malaysia is a net exporter of palm oil and Nigeria an importer of the same product. To reverse the rend, Emefiele engaged state governors and palm oil firms across some states. The bank channeled support, interventions in this regard. In one of such sessions with stakeholders, Emefiele said: “Our target is to ensure that a minimum of 1.4 million hectare of land is put under oil palm cultivation in three years. As a step in this direction, the bank had met with 14 state governors, who pledged to make available 100,000ha of land in each state. “We currently have a total of 904,624 hectares, which are available in the states for allocation and investors have been matched with the states of in terest to process necessary documentation and titling requirements. The investors are to be funded from the bank’s intervention programme. However, some of the states are slow in making the land available to these investors. “So far, a total of about N30 billion has been disbursed through deposit money banks in favour of six oil palm companies to support their expansion programmes. The companies are PZ Wimar, Biase oil company ltd, Eyop, Okomu Oil company, presco oil company, SIAT Ltd,” he said. Similar interventions had gone for cotton. The bank estimated disbursement towards Cotton, Textile and Garment (CTG) value chain between 2019 and 2020 at over N44 billion. The interventions by the apex bank have led to the creation of 620,000 direct and indirect jobs in the last two years. “Aside over 620,000 direct and indirect jobs created in two years, industry capacity of the ginneries increased from an average of 19 per cent to 51 per cent. Textile sector got 100 per cent of their major raw material (cotton lint) at a CBN-subsidised rate of N440,000 as against the market price of N593,00O. Textile industry also had an increase in production of over 10 million meters of yarn materials. “Uniformed services have started patronising made-in-Nigeria textiles for their uniforms. Garment industry received orders for production of uniforms and cotton harvest bags. “The CBN’s engagement with uniformed services has led to at least five agencies partnering with local textile manufacturers. CBN is also collaborating with some private stakeholders towards improving the quality of seeds to guarantee high yields. We have also supported the textile companies in the last two to three years, leading to the revival of some previously moribund companies,” Emefiele had said at an engagement with stakeholders on the cotton value chain.

ABP as masterstroke

Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, unarguably, is Emefiele’s brain child as CBN governor. ABP is a lofty programme designed to encourage and engineer more interest in farming. ABP provides farm inputs in kind and cash (for farm labor) to small holder farmers to boost production of commodities rice, maize, cassava etc) essentially to stabilisee inputs supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payments on food. ABP was launched by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 17, 2015, in Kebbi State, to create a linkage between anchor companies involved in the process of selecting key agricultural commodities and small holder farmers. At harvest, the farmer supplies his/her produce to the agro-processor, who pays the cash equivalent to the farmers. Some of the commodities captured under ABP are cassava, cotton, fish, groundnut, maize, poultry, rice, soya beans, wheat, cattle, sorghum, ginger, castor seed, sesame, tomato, cocoa, yellow pepper, oil palm, cowpea and onion. All intervention loans attract only five per cent interest and some moratorium. ABP has recorded massive success, no doubt. The challenge of frequent insecurity involving farmers and herders is a major obstacle masking ABP gains. There are also, disasters caused by nature such as flood that washes farm produces ashore. These incidences- insecurity and crisis between farmers and herders and flood are outside CBN control. COVID-19 intervention Resilience of apex banks as chief custodian of nation’s economy was challenged by Covid- 19. Perhaps, there has never been any major episode with such a weighty implication on economy as COVID-19. Back home, had CBN chosen to cling its traditional role, the economy would have remained in trouble. Emefiele tactically deployed all the arsenals at his disposal to protect the economy from COVID- 19. The economy was, and is still being wheeled with heavy interventions on all fronts. One such intervention by CBN to neutralise COVID-19 effect on Nigerians is the creation of Targeted Credit Facilities, (TCF) for household and SME. The revolving soft loans with initial vote of N100 billion at start of Covid-19, was increased to N300 billion and recently to N400 billion by CBN. Giving an overview of the various interventions, Emefiele said under Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the sum of N631.4 billion had been granted to 3,107,949 small holder farmers cultivating 3.8 million of land hectares; for the AGSMEIS, N111.7 billion to 29,026 beneficiaries; and for the Targeted Credit Facility, N253.4 billion to 548,345 beneficiaries – comprising 470,969 households and 77,376 SMEs. He said under National Youth Investment Fund, N2.04 billion was disbursed to 7,057 beneficiaries, of which 4,411 were individuals and 2,646 were SMEs. Under the Creative Industry Financing Initiative, CBN has disbursed N3.19 billion to 341 beneficiaries across movie production, movie distribution, music and software development. “Under the N1 trillion real sector intervention, N856.3 billion had been disbursed for 233 real sector projects, of which 77 are in light manufacturing 36 in agro-based industry, 30 in services and 11 in mining. Under the N100 billion Healthcare Support Intervention fund, N97.4 billion has been disbursed for 91 health care projects, of which 26 are pharmaceutical and 65 hospital services. Also, N232.5 million has been disbursed to 5 beneficiaries under the CBN Health Care Grant for Research on Covid- 19 and Lassa Fever. Under the National Mass Metering programme, N35.9 billion has been disbursed to nine DisCos for the acquisition of 656,752 electricity meters. Under the Nigerian Electricity Stabilization Facility 2 (NEMSF-2), N93.8 billion has also been disbursed to 11 DisCos,” he said. Speaking on the guidelines issued by CBN on various intervention programmes, the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, said the establishment of the non-interest windows had opened more opportunities for eligible beneficiaries to be considered for funding under all the bank’s initiatives.

Double digit inflation still a monster

Regrettably, double digit inflation remains dark spot being torch light by CBN six years down the line. Notwithstanding heavy interventions by CBN in form of support to agriculture, food prices are still on high end with Nigerians lamenting their unaffordability. Of course, high cost of food is attached to insecurity challenge, frequent attacks between farmers and cattle herders. Emefiele admitted recently at the last MPC meeting that the economy had yet to get to its comfortable zone with regards to inflation. He admitted that the economy had gradually picked up as reflected in first quarter 2021 GPD figure of 0.51 per cent and inflation moderating for first time in a long while, but noting it’s yet to get to where it should be. “The committee noted the moderate decline in headline inflation (year-on-year) to 18.12 per cent in April 2021 from 18.17 per cent in March 2021, following nineteen consecutive months of continuous rise. The decrease was driven by a marginal slowdown in food inflation to 22.72 per cent in April 2021 from 22.95 per cent in the previous month. This was partly attributed to the bank’s massive interventions in various sectors of the economy to stimulate aggregate demand and boost production, particularly for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises,” he noted.

Last line

The economy has recorded modest progress amid daunting challenges. Most of the challenges fall within precinct of the executive arm. For instance, the challenge of insecurity can only be tackled by deploying fiscal policy instrument.

