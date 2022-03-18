News

Emeka Obasi: Nigerian media industry has lost a colossus – Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of a veteran journalist and Publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a colossal loss to the media industry and the country as a whole. Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday said the exit of the former Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, is painful and heart breaking, considering his impact in the journalism profession. Obasi, an awardwinning journalist and publisher, who battled a medical condition over the past few years, died on Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos, he was 58. Sanwo-Olu urged the deceased’s family, especially his widow, Dr. Betty Obasi; as well as friends, colleagues and associates of Prince Emeka Obasi to take solace in God and the fact the deceased lived a good life.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World Development Information Day: Nasarawa moves to migrate from analog to e-governance

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel

The Nasarawa State government has said that it was developing a master plan to migrate the state from analog to e-governance to deliver digital services that would drive the state’s economy for sustainable development. Director-General of the Nasarawa State Bureau for Information Communication and Technology, Shehu Ibrahim, disclosed this at a news briefing to mark […]
News

WASSCE: Reps urge FG to reopen schools

Posted on Author Philip Nyam , Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to rescind its decision and halt the withdrawal of students from the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). It also demanded that the government provide enabling environment for students to write their examination in accordance with NCDC guidelines.   The resolution followed the adoption of […]
News

NIRC charges Muslims on Ramadam

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

As Muslim faithful in Nigeria join others in the world in the observance of this year’s Ramdam, which commenced on Tuesday following the declaration of the sighting of the Moon by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar III, Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIRC) has charged them to uphold the tenets of the holy month of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica