Emeka Obasi: Nigerian media industry has lost a colossus – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the death of a veteran journalist and Publisher of Hallmark Newspaper, Prince Emeka Obasi, as a colossal loss to the media industry and the country as a whole. Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday said the exit of the former Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, is painful and heart breaking, considering his impact in the journalism profession. Obasi, an awardwinning journalist and publisher, who battled a medical condition over the past few years, died on Tuesday at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos, he was 58. Sanwo-Olu urged the deceased’s family, especially his widow, Dr. Betty Obasi; as well as friends, colleagues and associates of Prince Emeka Obasi to take solace in God and the fact the deceased lived a good life.
