Business

Emeka Oguchi: From humble beginnings to tech guru

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Emeka Oguchi is a man whose upbringing tells alot about a man who was destined to succeed above all odds.

Oguchi, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, is today, one of the best tech experts in Nigeria.

With a flair for solving problems, Oguchi’s growing up days was not rosy, but yet, he was determined to succeed and today, he inspires millions of people.

“If you must succeed, then you need to find a mentor who will teach and counsel you appropriately to stand out,” he says.

Emeka Oguchi is a household name today in the telecommunications industry, due to his manufacturing and distribution prowess of gadgets.

No matter how tough the situation is, Oguchi will bring a solution, an associate of the businessman gave an insight on him.

“He is seen as a blessed man today, who still remembers people who are wearing the survival shoe he once wore, with his imprints in their lives,” he said.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Global Finance names Access Bank Nigeria’s Safest Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Global Finance has named Access Bank the ‘Safest Bank’ in Nigeria for the year 2020. This is part of the platform’s 29th annual World’s Safest Banks rankings. Global Finance annual rankings of the World’s Safest Banks have been the recognised and trusted standard of financial counterparty safety for more than a quarter-century.   The Safest […]
Business

Hyundai Motor wins four 2020 good design awards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hyundai Motor Company announced its win of four accolades at this year’s GOOD DESIGN Awards. Hyundai’s two most progressive EV concepts, 45 and Prophecy, together with the allnew 2021 Hyundai Elantra and the Hyundai Hi-Charger, an ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure, were recognised in the Awards’ Transportation category.   “Hyundai’s design vision to provide lifestyle mobility […]
Business

US indicts anti-virus software creator, John McAfee, for tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against John David McAfee, creator of the eponymous anti-virus software, over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file tax returns. The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica