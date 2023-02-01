Emeka Oguchi: From humble beginnings to tech guru

Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Emeka Oguchi is a man whose upbringing tells alot about a man who was destined to succeed above all odds.

Oguchi, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, is today, one of the best tech experts in Nigeria.

With a flair for solving problems, Oguchi’s growing up days was not rosy, but yet, he was determined to succeed and today, he inspires millions of people.

“If you must succeed, then you need to find a mentor who will teach and counsel you appropriately to stand out,” he says.

Emeka Oguchi is a household name today in the telecommunications industry, due to his manufacturing and distribution prowess of gadgets.

No matter how tough the situation is, Oguchi will bring a solution, an associate of the businessman gave an insight on him.

“He is seen as a blessed man today, who still remembers people who are wearing the survival shoe he once wore, with his imprints in their lives,” he said.

