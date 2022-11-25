Arts & Entertainments

Emeka Rollas re-elected as AGN president

Emeka Rollas has been re-elected to serve another three years as president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). Rollas’ tenure as the incumbent AGN president was to end in November 2022. The AGN elected new national executive council (NEC) members are saddle with the responsibility to steer the affairs of the body for the next three years.

The new leadership was elected on Tuesday night at the end of the 2022 Nollywood Actors Summit of the guild held in Benin City, Edo. Not less than 120 delegates from 20 states voted during the elections, which were held at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub. The election was supervised by Steve Eboh, NEC chairman, and Emma Ogugua, the chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the guild.

 

