Emelonye’s collection of poems interrogates man and his environment

Lovers of poetry have a great collection of timeless verses to enjoy as Bellbird Media releases Linus Osigwe Emelonye’s anthology of poems, titled, ‘The Funeral of The Igboman’.

 

The book, which is divided into 5 parts, contains 42 poems, highlighting some of the situations confronting man in his environment as seen through the eyes of the Igbo, an ethnic stock in Nigeria.

 

Written and documented over a span of decades, the work offers a participatory account of several socio-cultural events which the author had the privileged of taking part in as captured under themes like: Biafra, Nature, Family, Igbo Men’s Traits, Philosophy and Mysticism.

 

A press statement by Ngozi Emedolibe, Head of Content/Media, Bellbird Media Ltd, says the anthology, which is a priceless collection, contains some of the greatest works of poetry left behind by Linus Osigwe Emelonye, a renowned culture advocate of his era, whose portfolio of artistic endeavours covering visual art, literature, music and dance held sway in Eastern Nigeria and beyond.

 

“Linus Osigwe Emelonye’s works are timeless pieces which cannot be left undocumented for future generation of Nigerians, especially Igbos, to enjoy and cherish, in order to have a broader view of what life was and could be with the necessary dynamics.

 

This publication is being issued on the premise that great works of art need to be preserved. Readers will notice the author’s craftsmanship in the usage of English, style and logical reasoning, presented in paradoxes, which are his hallmark.

 

The work is being positioned to stimulate literary discourse amongst poetry aficionados today and in future. The book will be made available to the public after a partnership being worked out with online sales giant, Konga”.

 

