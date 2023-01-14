Arts & Entertainments

Emelonye’s Underwater wins BBC Music Introducing Record of the Year 2022

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Underwater, one of the two singles released in October 2022 by Afro-soul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye, has won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England. BBC Music Introducing, launched by the global media network, BBC in 2007, is a special platform dedicated to supporting new artistes and their music, by offering the rare opportunity to be played on BBC Radio network and subsidiaries like BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3, 6 Music, the Asian Network, as well as playing Introducing stages at festivals.

The selection announced by radio host, William Wolstenholm on Christmas Eve, is scheduled to have Uchechi Emelonye in the BBC Music Introducing studio for live performances and interview sessions with the media group. Expressing her joy about the award, an excited Emelonye, said: “It was an unexpected pleasant surprise because I had no idea songs were considered for that award. This inspires me even more to make more songs that reach people with a message that they genuinely enjoy. I look forward to having more of my infectious melodies stuck in your head.”

Currently a final year Law student at University of Lancaster, Emelonye, fondly called Afro-soul Princess, has consistently deepened her grasp on the Afro-Soul music genre with three acclaimed singles; Little Black Bird; Sunrise to Sundown; and Underwater; which set her apart. She is scheduled to release her fifth single, titled ’14:02′, on Wednesday, February 1. The track is dedicated to celebrating Valentine’s Day and lovers all over the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Pastor SN Edgar grant calls for application

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Duke of Somolu Productions is proud to announce call for entries for the Pastor SN Edgar N100,000 Annual Grant for Young Aspiring Theatre Producer. The winner will be announced on Saturday December 26, 2020, as part of activities for command performance of the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again, a beautifully written anthology of […]
Arts & Entertainments

Saidi Balogun, Iyabo Ojo, others shun Faithia’s birthday bash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is no longer news that indeed the 53rd birthday celebration of ageless actress, Faithia Williams-Balogun had in attendance the finest of filmmakers, politicians, society big wigs among others; however, noticeable was the absence of her estranged and industry husband, Saidi Balogun, as well as some of her close pals such as Iyabo Ojo and […]
Arts & Entertainments

MC OJB shuts down UK cities with My Experience 3

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

UK -based Nigerian comedian, Olutayo Ojobe, professionally known as MC OJB, held his teeming fans spellbound across three UK cities with his comedy tour, tagged; My Experience 3, having successfully had sold out shows in Liverpool, Milton Keynes and Kent within nine days period. The atmosphere was electrified by OJB and other Nigerian comedians on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica