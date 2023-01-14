Emelonye’s Underwater wins BBC Music Introducing Record of the Year 2022

Underwater, one of the two singles released in October 2022 by Afro-soul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye, has won the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England. BBC Music Introducing, launched by the global media network, BBC in 2007, is a special platform dedicated to supporting new artistes and their music, by offering the rare opportunity to be played on BBC Radio network and subsidiaries like BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3, 6 Music, the Asian Network, as well as playing Introducing stages at festivals.

The selection announced by radio host, William Wolstenholm on Christmas Eve, is scheduled to have Uchechi Emelonye in the BBC Music Introducing studio for live performances and interview sessions with the media group. Expressing her joy about the award, an excited Emelonye, said: “It was an unexpected pleasant surprise because I had no idea songs were considered for that award. This inspires me even more to make more songs that reach people with a message that they genuinely enjoy. I look forward to having more of my infectious melodies stuck in your head.”

Currently a final year Law student at University of Lancaster, Emelonye, fondly called Afro-soul Princess, has consistently deepened her grasp on the Afro-Soul music genre with three acclaimed singles; Little Black Bird; Sunrise to Sundown; and Underwater; which set her apart. She is scheduled to release her fifth single, titled ’14:02′, on Wednesday, February 1. The track is dedicated to celebrating Valentine’s Day and lovers all over the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...