Ememobong: Emmanuel will complete all critical projects

…Lists areas of focus in 2021 to include economy, education, health

Following speculations by a section of the public about the level of completion of projects  in Akwa Ibom, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has allayed the fears that the state government, under the leadership of Mr. Udom Emmanuel, would not complete all projects critical to the success of the ‘Completion Agenda’.
The commissioner made this known on Wednesday when he featured as a studio guest during the radio programme ‘Update Akwa Ibom’ on ‘XL 106.9FM’ in Uyo.
Comr. Ememobong said: ”In less than no time, the Ikot Oku Ikono Flyover would be completed,” adding that contractors are back on various project sites after the rains and festivities, with massive road construction activities also picking up .
Underscoring the commitment of the Udom Emmanuel administration to alleviating the plight of the citizenry, the commissioner mentioned that: ”The state government is currently building an underground drainage system that would  take stagnant water out of the Shelter Afrique axis, and is linking it to Ibesikpo Asutan.”
He noted that the project is one of the deliberate efforts to checkmate the issue of flooding within the city of Uyo.
He emphasized that: ”The Governor has promised that there is no infrastructure or project that is critical to the Completion Agenda that would not be completed . Therefore the citizens have nothing to worry about.”
On the area of critical focus by the Udom Emmanuel administration in the year 2021, the commissioner listed the Economy, Education and Health as top priority areas for the administration.
“You would recall that the state government had earlier earmarked a 10-year-roadmap that looks into the critical development of education infrastructure, funding and personnel,” he explained.
According to the Commissioner: “Currently, the state government is building a fail-proof system, and once the processes are concluded, we would begin the teachers recruitment exercise.”
As part of measures to ensure a safe teaching and learning environment for students and teachers, Comr. Ememobong recalled that: ”The Governor has ordered the fencing of public schools, starting with the ones in the state capital ” .
The information boss therefore assured that the year 2021 would be a better year for the citizens, as government is set to continue to provide better welfare system. Consequently, he called on the people to join hands with the governor in order to build a better and stronger economy for the benefits of all.

