Ememobong makes history in 33-year-old A’Ibom

*Sets up College of Past Commissioners of Information

History was made recently in the 33-year-old Akwa Ibom State when Comrade Ini Ememobong inaugurated the College of Past Commissioners of Information with the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo (MFR) as the Chairman.

The event, which held at the Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, the state capital, was part of high points of the Send-forth organised by the Ministry of Information and Strategy for the immediate past Commissioner for Information and current Commissioner for Environment and Petroleum Resources, Sir Charles Udoh as well as five retired Directors of the ministry.

Inaugurating the Committee, the state’s information helmsman said, the college will serve as a resovouir of knowledge to tap from in the development of the state’s information sector and indeed the development of the state in general.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, who expressed deep appreciation to the the Deputy Governor and Special Guest at the occasion, Mr. Moses Ekpo, as well as the Chairman of the Occasion, Otuekong Idongesit Nkanga for honouring the invitation, said the choice of the Deputy Governor as Chairman of the college is because he was the pioneer Commissioner of Information in the state.

Comrade Ememobong said, the Deputy Governor and Chairman of the College was at liberty to select his executive members while he will serve as a Secretary to take down minutes during meetings which is slated to hold once every quarter.

The Deputy Governor blessed Comrade Ini Ememobong for the epochal and unprecedented achievement, the first ever in Akwa Ibom State and pledged the support of all past commissioners towards his successful tenure of office.

The event witnessed the presentation of commemorable plaques to past commissioners present at the occasion including: Mr. Sunday Ekpo, Dr. Chris Abasi-Eyo and Deaconess Christie Obot by the Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong.

The five retired Directors smiled home each with a smart plasma TV set, a plaque and a purse; while the immediate past commissioner, Sir Charles Udoh was presented with a plaque and a washing machine by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, on behalf of the Ministry of Information and Strategy.