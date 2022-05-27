News

Emenike picks up Abia APC ticket as Ogah, others withdraw

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Chief Ikechi Emenike yesterday polled 672 votes to pick up the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC). Emenike’s victory came after ex-Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah; the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Paul Ikonne; and former Commissioner for Finance Obinna Oriaku walked out of the Umuagu venue of the exercise after protesting against the indirect arrangement for the polls in Umuahia. According to them, they were told that a direct primary would be used to decide the winner.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Babalakin lived a remarkable life, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that late Bolarinwa Babalakin, former Justice of the Supreme Court, who passed on last week, was a public servant of repute, who lived a remarkable life. The President had yesterday dispatched a delegation led by former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, to […]
News

You’ve remained frustrated since Umahi left you, APC replies PDP

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it was still in confusion and frustration since the defection of Governor Dave Umahi.   APC said for the PDP to be talking about Umahi in any of its functions shows that it was still […]
News

Be wary of overdose, Lagos tells traditional medicine practitioners

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Concerned by the danger of drug abuse as a result of excessive intake of local herbs, the Lagos State government yesterday charged traditional medicine practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors. The state government also hinted that documentation of the practitioners’ operations was crucial in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica