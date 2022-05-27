Emenike picks up Abia APC ticket as Ogah, others withdraw

Chief Ikechi Emenike yesterday polled 672 votes to pick up the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC). Emenike’s victory came after ex-Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah; the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Paul Ikonne; and former Commissioner for Finance Obinna Oriaku walked out of the Umuagu venue of the exercise after protesting against the indirect arrangement for the polls in Umuahia. According to them, they were told that a direct primary would be used to decide the winner.
Related Articles
Babalakin lived a remarkable life, says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that late Bolarinwa Babalakin, former Justice of the Supreme Court, who passed on last week, was a public servant of repute, who lived a remarkable life. The President had yesterday dispatched a delegation led by former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
You’ve remained frustrated since Umahi left you, APC replies PDP
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state that it was still in confusion and frustration since the defection of Governor Dave Umahi. APC said for the PDP to be talking about Umahi in any of its functions shows that it was still […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Be wary of overdose, Lagos tells traditional medicine practitioners
Concerned by the danger of drug abuse as a result of excessive intake of local herbs, the Lagos State government yesterday charged traditional medicine practitioners in the state to be specific in the dosage and prescriptions like their orthodox doctors. The state government also hinted that documentation of the practitioners’ operations was crucial in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)