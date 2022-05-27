Emenike picks up Abia APC ticket as Ogah, others withdraw

Chief Ikechi Emenike yesterday polled 672 votes to pick up the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC). Emenike’s victory came after ex-Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah; the Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) Paul Ikonne; and former Commissioner for Finance Obinna Oriaku walked out of the Umuagu venue of the exercise after protesting against the indirect arrangement for the polls in Umuahia. According to them, they were told that a direct primary would be used to decide the winner.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...