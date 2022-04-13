Sports

Emenike shares video from hospital bed, says ‘this pain is too much’

Emmanuel Emenike, former Super Eagles striker, has taken to social media to share a video showing him in a sickbed.

In the video posted on his verified Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday, the footballer complained about “too much” pain.

In the short and muted clip, the hunky striker laid on a hospital bed with a cannula embedded into the back of his palm while he was being administered intravenous fluids by a medic.

Emenike, however, didn’t state the nature of his illness, but according to him, his heart could not carry it anymore.

“God is good, the pain is too much for me, and my heart cannot carry it anymore,” he captioned the video.

Hours later, Emenike took down the post from his page.

Before it was deleted, the post had garnered several well-wishes from former Super Eagles teammates like Ogenyi Onazi, Vincent Enyeama and Nwankwo Kanu, alongside many star entertainers.

 

