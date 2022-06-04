Emergence of Jandor has thrown APC into disarray, PDP will win in Lagos – Party chair

Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Philip Olabode Aivoji, has said that Southerners should come together if they want power shift. Aivoji, who said that the party would take over from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level in 2023, insists that its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the solution to the nation’s numerous problems. He speaks with Oladipupo Awojobi in an interview. Excerpts…

How would you describe the process that produced Mr. Oladjide Adediran aka Jandor as the Governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State?

The process was very transparent, it was well conducted and it was in public glare; there was no petition, it shows that everyone has accepted Mr. Olajide Adediran as our governorship candidate. We will go to the drawing board and plan our strategy and machinery. We have nine months to work before the election, so we have enough time.

But talking about your candidate, do you see him as having enough clout and strength to defeat Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the state?

Why not, he has demonstrated enough strength, even when he was in the APC before he came to the PDP. The fear of Jandor is the beginning of wisdom for the APC today. Their camp is divided, they are in disarray and we are united.

But since this new dispensation started in 1999, the PDP has not captured power in Lagos State, it has been AD, AC, ACN and now APC. Now, we have APC members as local government Chairmen, Senators, and majority in the Lagos State House of Assembly, how does your party hope to win now?

If you have been monitoring the trend of the PDP since 1999, you will see that we have always been winning Badagry and Epe in Lagos State since 2003. We have been having some issues, but some of us said that things must be done differently. My congress was transparent and open, every delegate voted and I won. I told them that if you train your people how to vote, they would use it to defeat the opposition party. The party would continue to move from strength to strength. The PDP in Lagos State is united, we are building our strength and we are coming together. We have agreed that Adediran is our candidate. A lot of people are joining the PDP. In the coming months, you will see numerous people trooping to the PDP. So, we are going to make them comfortable and give them assignment to make us win. The only reason I took up the duty to be the Lagos State chairman of the PDP is to win the governorship election this time around. I don’t have any other interest. I am a trained politician, I participated in the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Social Democratic Party (SDP) at the top echelon and even in the UNCP. So, I know what to do with the support of my people, and we will continue to wax stronger and victory would be ours.

Your party has done its presidential primary and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerged as the candidate, when some people are saying that power should shift to the South, do you see him winning the election based on this?

Some people are saying that power should shift to the South, how do they plan their own strategy. If the people say that power should shift to the South, and the party says everyone can contest, then you people should come together As far as we our concerned, someone has emerged and he was our candidate in the 2019 general elections, which he won actually, but the power brokers did not want him to become the president then. But this time around, he is still the candidate of our party and I am sure that he is going to win and take over the m a n – tle of leade r – ship. H e has a track record, he is knowlas edgeable about the country. He knows the terrain. He has been part of so many things during the era of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, he is internationally connected, and he has all it takes to be our president. I can assure you that within three months the international companies would come back to Nigeria, the economy would be buoyant again and we will go back to the good old days of glory. Then insecurity would not be our problem again. You can see that Atiku is moving round to visit the aspirants and you will see that we will come out better and win the election. Let’s assume that the APC produces a Southern presidential candidate when the people are agitating for power shift… I am a politician and I know what I am saying, politics is a game of number, if they produce a Southerner that cannot give them the necessary votes, they are just wasting their time. The APC is in power they can produce candidate from anywhere, we cannot do that or else we will just play to the gallery. A candidate must emerge, but we are going to win. There is this issue of money politics and there were allegations that delegates collected money to vote during the presidential primary election in your party… I was not a delegate and you know that only national delegates voted at the presidential primary, and I did not see anybody giving out money to anyone. But there were reports that money exchanged hands both at the states and national levels… I was not a delegate and I think that question should be put to the delegates, I was not a delegate and I didn’t collect money from anybody. What I don’t know I cannot discuss.

Hopes are raised before any election in Nigeria, and it seems the hopes are dashed at the end of the day, what do you think should be done as another election is approaching, to move forward knowlas a nation?

Moving forward as a nation, by the grace of God, the PDP would win and we would do whatever we say we want to do. We would not promise Nigerians N5,000 every month that we cannot give. We will not promise Nigerians free education at all levels, when we know that the economy is not buoyant now. We have been in government before and we know how it works and we will bring people that would help the country.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar promised to restructure the country, do you see him doing that as president, when it appears the North does not support restructuring of the country?

Whatever Atiku Abubakar says he would do, he would do it. It is unfortunate that since 1999, we have not known the power of the party, a candidate should not be stronger than the party. That is why we should make the party stronger than even those in government. In the UPN days, the party was supreme. You cannot go against the rule of party, there must be leadership in a party. We are going to do all these things properly. I know that our National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, is an experienced party man. He would make the party stronger and he would ensure that there is discipline. I cannot see any party in this country that takes discipline seriously. They just believe that they could do anything. There is need to change the psyche and the way people reason in this country. The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has not been doing things the way they ought to do them. They have people at the state and local levels and they must send out the right information. Leadership is very important. They should not say one thing and do another thing. Whatever they say they stand by it. All the leaders then were serious minded. Leaders such as the late Alhaji Lateef Jakande, Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.) they went to the library in the night, they read books, planned and read whatever the committees they constituted did. But that has not been the case in Lagos State since 1999, they just shout, give orders and look at how Lagos State is because people have not experienced good government in the past. The state has been in shambles for many years because the people in government are being controlled. People don’t know that politics has ethics. We are going to be role models in Lagos State and in Nigeria. We are going to run a government that is based on people. I can assure you that we will bring out our blueprint for Lagos State and every tribe will be taken care of when we get to power in the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...