Emergence Of Tinubu As President-Elect Reward Of Good Deeds – Cleric

An Osun-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abdul Fatai Adebisi Afolabi has attributed the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election to the reward of good to humanity.

Afolabi made this known at the 3rd annual Ramadan lecture, organised by the Yoruba Progressives Forum (YPF) held in Ede, Osun State.

Speaking on the topic: “Any Reward for a Good deed ?” Sheikh Afolabi said: “Allah does not do injustice, [even] as much as an atom’s weight; while if there is a good deed, He multiplies it and gives from Himself a great reward.”

Afolabi who is the Chief Imam of the Osun State House of Assembly, recounted how the President-elect had impacted many lives just as he had contributed meaningfully to the development of the country.

“Today’s lecture highlights the benefits of performing acts of goodness in this life, and how they are generously rewarded by God.

“A verse from the Quran says: “Indeed, Allah does not do injustice, [even] as much as an atom’s weight; while if there is a good deed, He multiplies it and gives from Himself a great reward.”

“Moreover, Prophet Mohammed explained that: “Allah ordered (the appointed angels over you) that the good and the bad deeds be written, and He then showed (the way) how (to write).

“If somebody intends to do a good deed and he does not do it, then Allah will write for him a full good deed (in his account with Him); and if he intends to do a good deed and actually did it, then Allah will write for him (in his account) with Him (its reward equal) from ten to seven hundred times to many more times;

Represented by Imam Mutiullahi Adewale Tijani, Sheikh Afolabi said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos succeeded in reforming the civil service, reducing corruption, and improving state infrastructure.

“He did everything within his reach to reform Lagos state from the waste management system to financial mismanagement within the public sector. He brought back expatriates to improve the hospitals and transportation system. He impacted many lives positively.

He however advised the President-elect to embrace everyone and ensure he use his wealth of experience to bring back the lost glory of the country.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of YPF, Alhaji AbdulLateef Olalekan said this year’s edition of the Ramadan lecture was organised to appreciate Allah for granting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Olalekan noted that as far back as 1999, when what they have in Lagos today were only dreams in the minds of visionaries, Tinubu took over like that proverbial octopus with all its hands in all the jars, weaving Lagos state from pit to the palace it is today.

He further explained that the development the President-elect has brought to Lagos cannot be over-emphasized saying he has also contributed immensely to the growth of Nigerian democracy.