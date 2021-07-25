Emergence of women as bank CEOs, motivation to girls, says Lawani

Tonya Lawani is the CEO, Seal Group with subsidiaries like ABC Inflatables Nigeria Limited, Virgin Vie Angel Limited, The Virgin Hospitality Company, The Quick Print Shop Limited and the Author of iSucceed Business Planner. Tonya, who has a knack for manufacturing is a member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria (IOD). In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, she speaks about empowerment, business management during crisis and recent women’s takeover of the banking industry

Women seem to be taking over the boardrooms of many banks in Nigeria.

What is your impression of this? It’s amazing and it speaks to the competence, integrity and dependability of these amazons. Remember that Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); Amina Mohammed is the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), several others like Aruma Otteh, who was Treasurer and Vice President of World Bank.

And recently, like a cyclone, Mrs. Mariam Olusanya, Halima Baba, Ireti Samuel-Ogbu became the Managing Directors and CEOs of GT Bank, Sun Trust Bank and Citi Bank respectively.

I’m also aware of the fact that FCMB, Fidelity and Unity Bank are now headed by Yemisi Edun, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe and Tomi Somefun in that order.

The financial sector is the most sensitive of all the sectors in the society and the fact that these banks have entrusted them in the hands of these ladies attests to their years of integrity and competence.

It is a courageous and bold move by the banks, especially in our society, where our culture does not favour such.

It is very electrifying and it’s a huge motivation to the fact that there is no limit to what the womenfolk can achieve. You could see that when the news broke, it was all over social media and the younger generation of women now have more role models to emulate.

Which major female business leaders motivate you?

I will quickly mention the former Chairperson of First Bank, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika and Hajia Bola Shagaya as some of the leaders, who motivate me. They are great investors and business managers.

How easy is it to be an entrepreneur?

It has been very tough no doubt because inflation, job loss and falling purchasing power of the people affect businesses. Operating small and medium scale businesses come with the challenges of power supply and lots of operational expenses.

Except for the fortunate people, who get start-up capitals from the Bank of Industry (BoI) Entrepreneurship Fund (GEF) Programme, a special scheme that encourages and promotes entrepreneurship among NYSC members by providing up to N2million loan at zero per cent interest rate to support entrepreneurship and potentially viable businesses, other government interventions like that, raising the initial capital to finance business plans either comes with high interest rate or it’s a near impossibility. Nonetheless, entrepreneurs are braving the odds and making waves.

Arguably, the post-COVID-19 era came with more challenges. How have you managed your business during this crisis and what are your strategies?

There is no doubt that COVID-19 also made many entrepreneurs think outside the box. Indeed, it sparked the creative ingenuity in many of us. This explains why some companies declared huge profits during the lockdown last year.

Companies found alternative ways to do what they had been doing. Some companies diversified to meet the needs of the market while others built brand equity through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives they are now leveraging on.

During this period, we have continued to provide top notch service in the printing and hospitality industry to our existing clientele. These satisfied customers also continue to refer us to other people.

Our business has huge prospects; we identified a ready market with an evergrowing demand side and the bene f i t s have been phenomenal. We provide quite a number of services in – branding, printing, gifting, advertising, promotional merchandising and hospitality.

The buy-in is great and there are more opportunities for other people to key into this industry.

To what extent have you been involved in mentoring upcoming entrepreneurs?

Entrepreneurship is one thing that I hold very dearly. I continue to find ways through my many businesses and initiatives to support young entrepreneurs, especially female owned/led companies.

At the SEAL GROUP, we recently launched an empowerment programme – “Girl Child Empowerment Initiative (GCEI)”, an entrepreneurial skill development initiative located in Benin, Edo State, and was designed to empower adolescent girls and set them on the right part.

Empowering adolescent girls and giving them the opportunities they deserve leads to healthier families, strengthened economies, and more equitable societies.

It has become increasingly clear that none of the 17 SDGs that the world has committed to achieving by 2030 can be realised without investing in and empowering the largest generation of adolescent girls the world has ever seen. In fact, at the commissioning of the centre and Benin branch of the Quick Print, the governor of Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin O b a s e k i ; his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu; the Secretary to the State Government(SSG) graced the occasion and commended us for a good job.

The governor used the occasion to reassure the people of his government’s readiness to sustain reforms and policies to ensure an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. He spoke of the Girl-Child Empowerment Initiative (GCEI) in Benin City, which he said will contribute to his government’s moves to build a vibrant state to create more opportunities for youths and discourage them from illegal migration.

Under The Quick Print Shop (QPS), Our GCEI Initiative will cut across Mindset- Attitudinal Training, Entrepreneurial Skills and Digital Skills Training.

Some core modules will include Visual Identity Graphic Design, Marketing and Advertising, User Interface (UI) Design, Motion Graphic Design, Art and Illustration, Publication and Packaging Graphic Design, and Printing.

We will also have classes focused on – Email Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing (Paid Advertising), Social Media Marketing (Organic Traffic), Introduction to Digital Marketing, Pay per Click Search, Coding and lots more. The programme, designed to give back to the society will focus on young girls between the ages of 15-25 years.

These females on the programme will no longer have to engage in vices like prostitution, cybercrime, armed robbery, kidnapping etc. to put food on the table.

The last phase of the GCEI is the Business management and Financial management Training. Successful graduates will undergo this training and receive starter packs that will enable them to stand on their own. QPS has also put in place an effective Monitoring and Evaluating (M&E) mechanism, to follow up on the progress of trainees and also provide guidance.

In addition, The Quick Print Shop (QPS) and Seal Group also have an initiative that is focused on setting up Skills Clubs in schools. These clubs teach life skills and financial literacy. We will continue to leverage partnerships from states and other agencies to deliver on all our initiatives.

Seeing all you have achieved, can you tell us when decided you were going into business?

Upon graduation from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with BSc in Economics, I sought to be an employer of people by establishing a merchandising and retail outfit, the Virgin Vie Angel Limited in 2005.

I catered for many big corporate companies’ merchandising and branding needs, making our name in the industry as one of Nigeria’s most consistent, innovative and value creating brands. This was the foundation for all my other businesses.

What is your educational and professional background?

I have a BSc in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and an MBA at the Metropolitan School of Business & Management, United Kingdom. My drive to continuously improve my leadership style propelled me to attend the Lagos Business School- Owner Manager Programme, renowned for its unique delivery of leadership and business management courses in West Africa.

My first paper on leadership – a paper to a Youth group of Entrepreneurswas delivered in Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). I am a member of the Institute of Directors, and I sit on the Board of a few MSMEs.

I was recently elected to lead the current Corona Schools VI PTA Executive Council as Chairperson.

Like this: Like Loading...