Emergencies: Lagos plans Ambulance points for 57LGs, LCDAs

…as LASEMA partners Health Ministry for improvved response time, service delivery

In a bid to improve on response time during emergencies, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it was considering locating ambulance points in all the 57 local government areas and local council development areas across the state. This was even as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, has partnered with the Ministry of Health to enhance service delivery and strengthen pre-hospital care system. Speaking when he received the management of LASEMA led by its Director- General, Dr. Olufemi Oke- Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, said there was an urgent need to have more ambulance points across the local government areas in the state. He said when the ambu-lance points are provided at the grassroots, response time to emergencies will be greatly reduced and more lives will be saved while other challenges are resolved at the same time.

On the gains of the partnership, Oke-Osanyintolu said that the pact would strengthen pre-hospital care system and improve on the referral system to achieve the targeted five minute response time. To further improve on the response time, he said that the methodology adopted by the agency was the establishment of Local Emergency Management Committee, LEMC, in all the 57 LGs/LCDAs. He added that establishment of Local Emergency Cadets comprising 12 professionally trained and equipped responders in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs, plus the School and Market Emergency Management Committees, would enable the agency capture emergency from the grassroots and achieve the five minute Response Time. Osanyintolu said: “In the 21st century, we are talking about a smart city, we want to ensure the use of technology in driving our hospitals to make us have a holistic and comprehensive data of emergency casualties.The collaboration will reduce deflation of funds and will also reduce fatalities to the barest minimum.

“All the challenges we witness in referring casualties would be looked into. The Pre-Hospital Care, Lagos State Emergency Service (LASEMBUS) was established on March 27, 2001 to improve awareness campaign on the preventive aspect of medical emergency. “This include home, road, traffic, industrial accidents and on how to access service. Ogboye said the ministry would ensure patients get the best care possible, especially in the golden hour, adding that a committee will be constituted together with civil societies, to have a larger pool of first responders.

He said that establishment of the committee will help in reducing response time and easy access to medical services. “The establishment of LASEMBUS has assisted our operation to save lives and this gave us an edge over other states in terms of emergency rescue,’’ he added.

The LASEMA boss added that the collaboration was necessary to improve its operation and enhance rescue esponders in the state. Oke-Osanyintolu urged the hospital management to improve operations of the Hospital Management Committee to enhance emergency victim’s referral system. He said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had identified some challenges in the pre-hospital care and was trying to strengthen it and ensure the golden hour was efficiently managed. Also speaking, the Managing Director, OMARLINK Integrated Services Limited, Mrs. Tolagbe Martins, called for synergy with the hospital to reduce fatality rate in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...