Emergency: Emulate Lagos, NEMA tells states

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called on the state governors to emulate the Lagos State government in the management of emergency. The NEMA Director-General (DG), Mr. Muhammadu Mohammed, made the call when he led members of the National House Committee on Emergency and Disasters preparedness led by the committee Chairman, Mr. Olatunji Olawuyi, to the headquarters of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA). According to him, disaster doesn’t inform anyone before it happens.

Mohammed said the state governments needed to emulate LASEMA and adequately fund their SENAs to plan, mitigate and respond to emergencies and disasters in their domains. The NEMA DG, who was represented by the agency’s Director for Planning, Mr. Olakunle Fagbemi, also called for domestication of emergency management funding at the local government levels to tackle any emergency at the grassroots.

He commended the Lagos State government for investing hugely in disasters’ management. According to him, LASEMA is more equipped than NEMA. The Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disasters Preparedness, Olawuyi, expressed dismay that some SEMAs have only three to four staff without any equipment to combat any eventuality. He pledged the committee’s support to LASEMA to train other SEMAs on its style of operations. The LASEMA DG, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osayintolu, advocated revival of meetings and collaborations among SENAs to build more human capacity.

