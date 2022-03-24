Emergency: Upgrading call centres for effective security

With the increase in number of Emergency Communication Centres (ECCs) being built by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), stakeholders are hopeful that the security situation in the country will improve, even as the Commission upgrades the locations. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

All over the world, technology now plays a critical role in every security architecture. From the deployment of CCTV cameras in cities to the use of biometrics in arresting criminals, technology continues to be a veritable tool for effective policing. In that regard, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is leveraging technology to address insecurity in the country through its Emergency Communications Centre (ECC) project. Also, safety operations have become easier with modern communications facilities such as the ECCs. Interestingly, the Commission has recently embarked on the upgrade of the centres to ensure that they operate at optimum capacity.

CAD solution

To upgrade the centres, the telecoms regulator has embarked on the deployment of Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) solution, which will bolster the capacity of emergency response agencies. This came on the heels of Commission’s recent activation of the Taraba State ECC, thus bringing the total number of operational ECCs across the country to 25. The Taraba ECC joins the existing operational ECCs in 23 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). These ECCs are located in the FCT, Adamawa, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Oyo, Kwara, Plateau, Ogun, Kano, Katsina, Ekiti, Cross River and Edo. Others are Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Benue, Kogi, Bauchi, Osun, Zamfara, Kebbi and Gombe states. NCC said it initiated the deployment of CAD for the response agencies to further modernise the centres. The Commission has deployed the CAD system to the commands of six response agencies, including the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), States Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), as well as in Ambulance and Fire Service operations in seven states. The seven states that have benefitted from the deployment of the CAD equipment to transform and upgrade their ECCs into an Internet protocol-based facility are Ogun, Cross River, Enugu, Kwara, Kano, Adamawa and FCT. The Commission plans to upgrade the remaining operational ECCs soon.

On March 9, 2022, the Commission carried out the successful trial calls to test the effective implementation of the supply, installation and integration of the CAD system for Ambulance Service in Abuja, FCT for the recently- launched National Emergency Medical Services & Ambulance Systems (NEMSAS) of the Federal Ministry of Health. In a remark on the CAD deployment, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said the Commission would continue to modernise the ECCs from time to time to keep it effective and to respond appropriately to the dynamics of emergency cases, in keeping with its objective of enhancing security of lives and property in the country. “Over the years, the Centres have been transforming lives and helping many citizens to survive emergencies and other life-threatening circumstances through instant dispatch of emergency calls received to Emergency Response Agencies (ERA). This intervention has had very positive impact on the lives of Nigerians,” Danbatta said. CAD is an automated dispatch software solution deployed for the seamless transmission of calls from ECC to the relevant ERAs via the click of a button on the Call Agent’s System.

Aiding health emergency

Aside its impacts in national security and other safety operations, the National Emergency Number 112 has been described as the most critical infrastruc-ture necessary for the successful implementation of the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance Systems (NEMSAS) recently launched by the Federal Ministry of Health. NEMSAS was established as a programme implementation unit in the office of the Minister of Health. The project aims to establish an information and communication technology-enabled emergency medical service that is effective, efficient, timely and in partnership with the private operators in the health sector. The objective of this new project is to increase access to healthcare, and to reduce mortality and morbidity rates in order to improve health care outcomes to all Nigerians. By integrating disparate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) resources available in Nigeria, the scheme will coordinate the national roll-out of EMS, enabling services to be provided through relationship with other entities and organisations. In essence, NEMSAS will rely on many organizational partners to perform its EMS service delivery functions and the NCC’s 112 Emergency Number is going to drive the communication element of the project. It suffices to reiterate that the overarching vision of MEMSAS is to ensure availability of an emergency medical service and ambulance system that provides quality, prompt, effective and accessible transport and treatment services at no cost at the point of care across the country. Speaking at the public signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the NEMSAS project between the Ministry of Health, other relevant agencies and development partners, at the Shehu Umar Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja recently, Danbatta said the Commission was delighted to provide the technology platform that will link the NEMSAS partners with those who require emergency health services. Danbatta, who was represented at the forum by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said: “As the national telecoms regulator, NCC is providing the communication ingredient for the initiative through its 112 Emergency Number, thereby allowing those in health-related emergencies to be able to reach out to stakeholders that are involved in the NEMSAS project. “NCC has been at the forefront of deploying ICT to drive the implementation of various government projects and initiatives. The 112 number is at the heart of this initiative to provide a national number to Nigerians who are in need of health-related emergencies to be able to call Emergency Response Agencies (ERAs) or organisations in life-threatening situations.”

Sterling records

In keeping with its objective of enhancing security of lives and property in the country, records showed that the Emergency Communications Centres had processed about 34 million calls made by Nigerians, seeking succour during emergencies and under other circumstances within the first eight months of 2021. According to a report by NCC, the calls bordered on emergency situations, enquiries, as well as hoax calls. They were received, processed and subsequently dispatched to various emergency response agencies (ERAs) within the first eight months of 2021. Analysed on a month-on-month basis, the data showed that of the 34 million calls, a total of 4.3 million were received in January; 4 million in February and 4.13 million in March. In April and May, a total of 4.2 million and four million calls were received by the centres respectively. Accordingly, the report shows that, in June, July and August, the total number of calls received and processed by the ECCs across the country stood at 4.2 million; 4.39 million and 4.47 million in that order. T he centres have been transforming lives and helping many citizens in handling emergencies through instant dispatch of emergency calls received to ERAs. These include the Nigerian Police Force, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Fire Service, Ambulance Services, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and so on. This intervention has had very positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber, the Senate, in September 2021, passed a bill to establish the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service, in recognition of the centrality of the NCC’s ECC project to national economy. The lawmakers approved ‘112’ as the nationwide toll-free emergency number as the primary emergency telephone number in the country. This is apart from the legal provision for ECC/112 Emergency Number contained in the Nigerian Communication’s Act (NCA), 2003. NCC established the EEC project in 2005 in deference to Federal Executive Council directive. The Commission has also taken the establishment and effective operations of the Centres across the country as a matter of priority in keeping with Sections 107 (3) A and B, of the NCA.

Last line

Now in 24 states of the federation and FCT, ECCs will, no doubt, impact the country’s security architecture and responses to emergency situations. With the Commission’s avowed commitment to constantly upgrading and modernising, the infrastructure to improve the efficiency of the facility in meeting the needs of citizens, greater impacts of the facilities are expected.

