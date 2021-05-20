Emerging challenges facing Police operation in Anambra

He walked into the conference Hall of Anambra State police command looking very unassuming and calm. As Journalists watched him take his seat he took them on recalling how in those days as an Assistant Police Commissioner how reporters don’t take cognizance of his presence. He added that even when he tried to exchange pleasantries with reporters they don’t even respond.

“Unfortunately I am the police Commissioner now and it is not your fault neither is it of my own making but I have no option but to discharge my duties in line with the law and I urge you all help the command. “I am not saying that you should not do your job as Journalists but always verify every report and call the command as you have always done to get our own side of the story which you have been doing before.

“I am a police man and both officers and men of the command know me that I am straight and firm and I don’t compromise my duty or the peace and security of wherever I am and tell those who don’t know that I’m in town and I have come to produce results in the security of lives and property of the people,” he said.

Those were the words of Police Commissioner, Adetokumbo Christopher Owolabi newly posted to Anambra and he cuts the picture of a man that is ready to battle the security challenges head long. Owolabi is 30th Police Commissioner that has served in Anambra State and the state has this nag for either disgracing one out of office or elevating one to a higher rank. Within five months Anambra State has had two police Commissioners and at every change of guards, they get their respective baptism of fire welcoming them to Anambra State.

Former Commissioner Mr Monday Bala Kuryas came into the saddle reading riot act against criminals and hoodlums and the following day the unknown gunmen struck at Omogho and Mkpologwu towns in Aguata and Orumba North local government areas killing four policemen and taking away arms. While kuyas was there, he found himself battling against all odds to keep his heàd afloat in the midst of sustained attacks by unknown gunmen and hoodlums. He cannot be said to have been a failure because he made some superlative achievements while in Anambra state and same as his predecessor Mr John Abang.

Anambra once had Osaritin Bakare was transferred to Oji Police Collage as a result of Chieftaincy crisis in Nawfia community. There were some that spent only one month in Anambra State and a great number of them had a serious run battle with politicians and most gladiators of Anambra politics know the Inspector General of Police on a first-name basis and should the Police Commissioner fails to do his bidding he would be transferred with immediate effect. At some point a governor of a state cannot dictate to the Police Commissioner what to do on security issues even when it clear that the governor is the chief security officer of the state.

Rather a certain godfather who knows every top government functionary in Abuja and a friend to the Presidency would call the order and the Commissioner would obey him in total disregard for the office of the governor of Anambra state. However, the current security chal-lenges are an ill wind that blows nobody any good and even the so-called high and mighty and even the police themselves are not speared. Nobody is breathing down the neck of the Police Commissioner to tell him what orders to obey or disregard and today the Commissioner now works with the governor.

The fifty-seven year old Christopher Owolabi Anambra police Commissioner had earlier served in Anambra State for about three years before his return to the command. Being a graduate of Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and having served in various capacities in the Nigerian Police Force, a lot is expected of him and he has no reason to fail should all and sundry throw their weight behind him.

It is being alleged that Kuryas was transferred as a result of the attack on the Police zone 13 Headquarters Ukpo which most security watchers described as improper if it is actually true. They contend that the zone 13 Police headquarters is higher and better armed to take on any external attack hence absorbing Kuryas of any blame. Security watchers however of the opin-ion that it doesn’t stop at making changes of police Commissioners but a review of strategy and operation which would go a long way in arresting security challenges in Anambra State.

They insist that for Owolabi to succeed he should be given a free hand in understudying the security arrangements in Anambra and interface with all networks in the area. The major flashpoints in Anambra are the Omabala clan which houses Anambra East and West local government areas as well as Oyi and Ayamelum local government areas.

Those areas have been the hideout for Fulani Herdsmen and kidnappers and every week not less than three persons are kidnapped and at least two persons lose their lives in the process. Similarly the areas such as Aguata, Orumba North and South local government areas including Ihiala, Nnewi South and Anaocha council areas are yet another set of flashpoints while Awka North local government area shears boundaries with Enugu state which is also kidnappers escape route.

The operational base of most attacks have shown that hoodlums choose police stations that are located at easy escape routes to neighbouring states and a case in point are the recent Obosi incident which has a link with Imo state through Oba in Idemili South local government area and it is being canvassed that most police formations at the lonely border towns should be given enhanced security. When this reporter spoke to the retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ozo Celestine Okoye, posited that it doesn’t end at posting Police Commissioners and changing them at will but the native security framework has to be improved upon.

“In every town or village including cities, it is easy to notice the presence of strange elements and the inhabitants in the area can identify them. They come into the town settle at hotels and make use of eateries and restaurants to understudy and feel the pulses of the town and also identify escape routes.

They befriend security operatives in the most unassuming manner and also discover the criminal hideout and with such information on ground, they can execute their operations without the security operatives having any pre-information about it.

So the police command should make use of the natives, motorcycle, bus and Keke tricycle operators to nip suspects on the board and funds should be provided for such undercover operations and the identity of the operatives should only be known by only the Police Commissioner, the State Director DSS, Commander of Civil Defence and the Army as well as the Adviser to the governor on security. “We must not lose sight of the fact that among security operatives we still have black legs and that is why such undercover agents are only known by the heads of services.”

No doubt Owolabi has very intimidating credentials to have gone on peacekeeping missions in Sudan and Rwanda sponsored by the United Nations and it is expected that he should put his wealth of experience to bear in this new deployment. For Owolabi it is a critical challenge for him and the command and a litmus test for him having been posted to familiar terrain.

Like this: Like Loading...